Condo building comes to market in D.C.'s Friendship Heights

Placeholder while article actions load

Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What used to be a four-unit rental apartment building in D.C.'s Friendship Heights neighborhood is now an eight-unit condominium as development pushes north on the Wisconsin Avenue corridor in Northwest Washington. “Due to the pandemic and the subsequent migration to work-at-home scenarios, people have become more comfortable living outside the traditional core of downtown,” said Matt Holahan, owner, MH Holahan Development LLC, based in Bethesda, Md. “This has created more demand for uptown properties, but the competition among developers remains fierce.”

Holahan’s building at 4319 Harrison St. NW, a block west of Wisconsin Avenue, has a postmodern look. The building offers “great light, high ceilings, sophisticated finishes and the charm of a boutique building,” said Lindsay Reishman, listing agent with Reishman Group.

Units in 4319 Harrison have two or three bedrooms and two to four bathrooms (including a powder room). Units 7 and 8 have two floors (the other six have one), with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Prices in the building range from $589,000 for 860 square feet to $1,029,000 for 1,473 square feet. Condo fees range from $174 to $316 a month.

The finishes are upscale and include hardwood floors and quartz countertops. Move-in dates are currently an unknown. “This is a moving target as the seller is finishing construction and needs to obtain the certificate of occupancy, but likely May 2022,” Reishman said.

The building has three available parking spaces — a full-size spot for $45,000 and two compact-size spots for $35,000 each. Otherwise it offers no amenities.

Advertisement

Friendship Heights is across the border from Montgomery County, with Western Avenue marking the boundary between the county and D.C.

The neighborhood is known for its doctor’s offices and shopping venues, with Rodman’s grocery and pharmacy on the south end and the upscale Collection at Chevy Chase shopping area on the north. Many of the area’s premier shopping venues were struggling before the pandemic, and the virus hastened the departure of some, including Neiman Marcus.

The pandemic is still disrupting plans to bring new housing to market in an area that is experiencing a housing shortage. “The single biggest challenge currently is procuring construction supplies and the associated spiraling costs,” Holahan said. “We still haven’t recovered from the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Demand continues to be high, and now, unfortunately, with a war in Europe, things won’t be getting better anytime soon.”

Schools: Janney Elementary, Deal Middle, Wilson High

Advertisement

Transit: The Friendship Heights Metrorail station, on the Red Line, is a short walk north. The 31 and 33 buses run north and south on Wisconsin Avenue NW. The E4 runs on Western Avenue.

Nearby: Mazza Gallerie, Whole Foods, Bloomingdale’s, the Collection at Chevy Chase, Western Grove Urban Park, GEICO Corporate Park

4319 Harrison St. NW, Washington

Eight units are coming to market. All are available, with prices ranging from $589,000 to $1,029,000.

Builder: MH Holahan Development LLC

Features: Hardwood floors, stainless-steel and energy-efficient appliances, quartz countertops.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 or 3 / 2 to 4 (including a powder room)

Square-footage: 811 to 1,473

Homeowners association fee: $174 to $316 a month

View model: Appointments can be scheduled online.

Sales: Lindsay Reishman, Lindsay@ReishmanGroup.com, info@reishmangroup.com or 202-271-6441

GiftOutline Gift Article