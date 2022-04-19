Uber gets rid of mask mandate for drivers and riders

Placeholder while article actions load

Uber has dispensed with masking requirements, joining major airlines in axing the pandemic safety measure a day after the face-covering mandate for public transportation was struck down by a Florida judge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber,” the ride-share giant announced Tuesday on its website, noting that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommended masks for high-risk people and in areas of high transmission.

Uber also said it would no longer require riders to sit in the back, but asked that riders “only use the front seat if it’s required because of the size of their group” to give drivers more space.

“If you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” Uber added.

After two years of navigating a tangle of pandemic policies, transportation companies again find themselves in uncharted territory as Monday’s ruling leaves them to decide whether to continue such measures, introducing a new degree of uncertainty for travelers. United, Delta, Alaska, American and Southwest Airlines all dropped their mask requirements Monday.

Uber rival Lyft did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Post about whether it plans to change its masking policies. As of Tuesday, the company still required masks for all riders, according to its website.

The sudden departure from masking comes as the Northeast grapples with coronavirus cases, with the highly contagious BA. 2 omicron subvariant becoming the predominant strain in the United States. Health officials say it’s unclear whether the rise augurs a larger surge.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle determined that the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the CDC. The federal mandate for transportation had outlasted most state and local mask ordinances. Just last week, federal officials had extended the mask mandate for commercial flights and in other settings, including on buses, ferries and subways, until at least May 3.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, adding that the CDC and White House continue to recommend wearing masks on public transportation.

A March poll by the health group KFF found Americans were roughly divided on whether the federal government should extend the mask requirement for airplanes, trains and other public transportation (48 percent) or let it expire (51 percent). More than 7 in 10 Democrats said it should be extended, while 76 percent of Republicans supported letting it expire.

