Residents say Marlan Forest is the ‘absolute best neighborhood’

Just above the northern boundary of George Washington’s former River Farm on the Potomac River, Marlan Forest, with its tall flowering trees and scattering of twin-chimney brick Colonials, evokes the elegance of the nearby Mount Vernon estate. A decade ago, the Fairfax County, Va., neighborhood was a friendly, quiet community largely made up of retirees and professionals without children.

In recent years, however, young families have brought a shout of new life to Marlan Forest. Kids in bike helmets now pedal up and down the neighborhood’s curved streets and play games — like twilight favorite “Dark Tag” — that daisy-chain through backyards and fill summer evenings with laughter.

"I was looking for that kind of family environment," said Jason Martin, a real estate agent who has three children and has lived in Marlan Forest since 2014. The comfortable atmosphere that fosters this fun and community is helped, he said, by the layout of the neighborhood.

"The houses are close enough that your neighbors don't feel like strangers, but you're also not right on top of them," Martin, 45, said. "So the opportunity to have a sense of community is kind of baked in by the distance between the homes. I've got some other friends who are in the suburbs, and you can see their neighbors, but there's not the connectivity that we have."

The neighborhood, south of Old Town Alexandria and west of George Washington Memorial Parkway, was laid out in the 1950s. Developer Lester Simpson named it in honor of his wife, himself and his daughter: MARy, Lester, ANn. It includes 107 single-family homes, most on about one-third of an acre, in architecture styles from Georgian-style Colonials to Cape Cods and red-brick ranch houses. The neighborhood was previously called Marlan Forest/Marlan Heights and included about two dozen additional homes on four adjoining streets; those have since become part of the Villamay neighborhood to the east.

The magic of Marlan Forest is also the result of thoughtful development on the part of the Marlan Forest Citizens’ Association. Organization president Lindsay Hutter, who moved into her two-story brick home on Marine Drive in 1998, hosted a Christmas party her first year in Marlan Forest, inviting neighbors to support the Head Start program run by Alexandria’s Campagna Center. Since her arrival, she has been thrilled to see many new community traditions begin and flourish: an Oktoberfest block party, a July Fourth children’s bicycle parade and, in 2020, a socially distanced trick-or-treating extravaganza for Halloween.

“To this day, when I walk down the street, the children say, ‘Hi, Miss Lindsay, how are you?’ ” Hutter said. She said she loves that the neighborhood appeals to young families.

"It's not a fancy community, but it's a very safe, welcoming community that really treasures kids," she said.

Hutter said she has also tried to make sure the citizens association accurately represents the community, occasionally recruiting neighbors to run for the board. This push to involve all voices has helped local traditions evolve and grow. The Oktoberfest celebration, for example, began as a low-key gathering among neighbors and expanded with a German theme thanks, in part, to a local beer-brewer who lent his talents.

The July Fourth parade, which begins on Marine Drive and loops around the neighborhood several times, has become a highly anticipated event, with bikes decked out in patriotic colors and enthusiastic participation from spectators. Doughnuts from the Krispy Kreme on Richmond Highway bring festivities to a sweet conclusion.

The Hollin Hall shopping center, about a mile south on Fort Hunt Road, features a wine bar and a pastry shop as well as a Safeway grocery store and Walgreens pharmacy. Ginnie Record, who has lived in her Marlan Drive home since 2008, said she loves the center's Village Hardware.

"It's fabulous," she said. "It's just one of those local places that has everything."

Record, 74, also loves the nostalgic charm of the Hollin Hall Variety Store, which carries everything from party supplies to bakeware. For a fresh loaf or a lunch bite, she recommends Bread and Water Company, a mile north of Marlan Forest on Belle View Boulevard.

Martin, a real estate agent who purchased and renovated two other Marlan Forest homes before moving with his family into their Colonial with a swimming pool in the backyard, published a book of life lessons and memoir through Mandala Tree Press last year titled, “This Is Your Captain Speaking.” Marlan Forest gets its own chapter.

"City life is busy, but our suburban oasis is a refreshing throwback," Martin writes. " … If you ask its residents, many will confirm that Marlan Forest is the absolute best neighborhood in the world."

Living there: Marlan Forest is bounded by Fort Hunt Road and Westgrove Boulevard and includes homes on Burtonwood Drive, Marlan Drive, Tudor Place, Warrington Place and two stretches of Marine Drive.

Thirteen homes were sold in Marlan Forest within the past year, and all but one spent less than two weeks on the market, Sandra Gehring, a real estate agent and longtime resident, said. The highest sale price was just under $2.2 million for a recently contracted teardown/new build project; the lowest was $825,000, she said, for a three-bedroom, 2,100-square foot “fixer-upper.” The average home sale price over the past year was $1.12 million, she said. There are no Marlan Forest houses for sale.

Schools: Belle View Elementary, Sandburg Middle, West Potomac High.

Transit: Fairfax Connector buses make stops along Fort Hunt Road. The nearest Metro station is Huntington (Yellow Line), a seven-minute drive away.

