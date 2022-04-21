The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Musk says he’s lined up $46.5 billion for his Twitter buy

In an SEC filing, the Tesla CEO also says he is considering a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the social media platform.

By Aaron Gregg
Today at 10:23 a.m. EDT
Elon Musk, as seen earlier this month, says he's lined up the financing to buy Twitter, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. (Ryan Lash/AFP/Getty Images)
Elon Musk says he has secured $46.5 billion in funding to acquire Twitter, but questions remain about how he will structure the acquisition and how the company’s board will respond.

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday, the Tesla CEO laid out three sources for the cash. The first two would be loans from the investment bank Morgan Stanley, worth $13 billion and $12.5 billion respectively. The third source is described as an equity commitment of $21 billion from Musk himself.

Last week, Musk made a surprise proposal to purchase the social media platform for $54.20 per share. Twitter quickly took steps to make it harder for Musk to acquire the company, employing a so-called “poison pill” strategy to make the company’s stock less desirable.

Musk currently holds a 9.1 percent stake, according to the filing.

The board still has not formally responded to Musk’s offer, which could come in the form of a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock, the filing said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

