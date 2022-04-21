Musk says he’s lined up $46.5 billion for his Twitter buy

Elon Musk says he has secured $46.5 billion in funding to acquire Twitter, but questions remain about how he will structure the acquisition and how the company’s board will respond.

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday, the Tesla CEO laid out three sources for the cash. The first two would be loans from the investment bank Morgan Stanley, worth $13 billion and $12.5 billion respectively. The third source is described as an equity commitment of $21 billion from Musk himself.