Musk says he’s lined up $46.5 billion for his Twitter buy

Elon Musk says he has secured $46.5 billion in funding to acquire Twitter, but questions remain about how he will structure the acquisition and how the company’s board will respond.
Last week, Musk made a surprise proposal to purchase the social media platform for $54.20 per share. Twitter quickly took steps to make it harder for Musk to acquire the company, employing a so-called “poison pill” strategy to make the company’s stock less desirable.
Musk currently holds a 9.1 percent stake, according to the filing.
The board still has not formally responded to Musk’s offer, which could come in the form of a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock, the filing said.
