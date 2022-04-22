Stocks sink after hawkish Powell sends treasury rates soaring

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. equity markets tumbled on fresh hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell and some disappointing corporate earnings. The S&P 500 index dropped 2.8 percent to 4,272 in the five-day period. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.9 percent on the week, while the Nasdaq tumbled 3.8 percent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Thursday at an International Monetary Fund panel discussion, Powell said a 50 basis-point interest rate hike is “on the table” for the central bank’s May meeting and signaled support for further aggressive tightening to curb inflation by “front-end loading” policy moves.

That more assertive tone prompted swaps traders to price in four consecutive half-point rate increases through September. Rates on 10-year Treasurys have jumped by 50 basis points this month to nearly 2.9 percent, a rate of increase that Goldman Sachs strategists say usually causes distress in stocks.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, investors continued to make sense of corporate earnings. Buoyed by pent-up consumer demand and a reversal of the Biden administration’s transportation mask mandate, airlines including American Airlines and Delta Air Lines gave upbeat outlooks for the summer travel season.

But as pandemic restrictions faded, stay-at-home favorite Netflix ended the week down 37 percent after reporting its first subscriber loss since 2011. It was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexes.

The week was “a tale of watching how expectations materialize” on the earnings front, as well as with the Fed, according to Lisa Erickson, senior vice president and head of traditional investment at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “While the market had a good sense of the potential trends, the actualization of those expectations did have an impact.”

Advertisement

Through Friday, 98 of the S&P 500’s firms had reported earnings, with 79 percent beating analysts’ estimates, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Big Tech will take the spotlight this coming week, with Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft all reporting quarterly results.

On Thursday, economic data is expected to show that quarterly U.S. gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of 1.1 percent, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.904 percent and 1.414 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction $44 billion in seven-year notes Thursday, and four- and eight-week bills the same day.

GiftOutline Gift Article