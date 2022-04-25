One-bedroom co-op in D.C.’s 16th Street Heights lists for $225,000

Placeholder while article actions load

The search for an affordable place to buy a home in D.C. can be frustrating. Not only do sales prices continue to climb, but mortgage rate increases make monthly payments higher. The limited number of homes for sale doesn’t make it any easier. In D.C., there were just 1,310 homes on the market in February, a decline of 11 percent compared with February 2021, according to Bright MLS. The median sales price in D.C. was $660,000 in February, it said.

For some buyers, a co-op could be a solution to the challenge of finding an affordable home. Co-op prices tend to be lower than those of condos, but the ownership structure is different, and co-op fees tend to be higher than condo fees. However, the co-op fees cover any underlying mortgage for the building, property taxes, exterior maintenance and often utilities.

For example, the co-op at 1365 Kennedy St. NW #1 is priced at $225,000. The monthly co-op fee of $443 includes property taxes, gas, heat, water, exterior building maintenance, lawn maintenance, reserve funds, and trash and snow removal. The building has a laundry room for residents. Owners must pay for their electricity, cable, Internet and phone lines. The co-op has window-unit air conditioning. The seller is offering a $5,000 closing cost credit to buyers. Only on-street parking is available.

Built in 1936, the Madison Terrace co-op is pet friendly without size restrictions. The co-op has a fourth-floor rooftop deck with garden beds and views of the Washington Monument.

The Madison Terrace is located in 16th Street Heights, north of Columbia Heights. Multiple restaurants, markets and cafes are nearby, such as Moreland’s Tavern, the Highlands, Timber Pizza and La Villa. A Capitol Bike Share location is nearby, and 14th Street includes a bike lane and multiple bus routes. The Columbia Heights Metro station is about two miles from the co-op. Playgrounds, parks, walking paths and gyms are also close by, along with the Fitzgerald Tennis Center and Rock Creek Park.

The 600-square-foot unit includes one bedroom and one bathroom. It has nine-foot-high ceilings and seven windows that face south and east. The living room has engineered wood floors and is adjacent to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, and the dining area has a built-in bench with a table. The bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the bathroom has been updated. The unit also comes with extra storage. The ground-floor unit has a side entrance in addition to the front door.

Assigned schools include John Lewis Elementary, MacFarland Middle, Alice Deal Middle and Theodore Roosevelt High.

