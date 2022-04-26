The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Dow slumps more than 500 points as April losses mount

The tech-heavy Nasdaq sheds more than 3 percent, bringing its year-to-date declines past 20 percent.

By Aaron Gregg
Today at 2:28 p.m. EDT
The three major U.S. indexes traded sharply lower on Tuesday. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
Wall Street’s April sell-off resumed in earnest Tuesday, with the Dow tumbling more than 500 points amid fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 545 points, about 1.6 percent, in a steady sell-off that began mid-morning and continued into the afternoon. The broader S&P 500 index fell 2 percent, while the Nasdaq, which is heavy on tech stocks, plunged 3.1 percent.

All three indexes are down at least 8 percent since the start of the year, but tech stocks have born the heaviest losses: Nasdaq is down more than 20 percent year to date.

Oil prices resumed their upward climb after losing ground in recent sessions. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, was up 3.9 percent Tuesday afternoon to about $102 per barrel.

This story will be updated.

