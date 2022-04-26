Dow slumps more than 500 points as April losses mount

Placeholder while article actions load

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 545 points, about 1.6 percent, in a steady sell-off that began mid-morning and continued into the afternoon. The broader S&P 500 index fell 2 percent, while the Nasdaq, which is heavy on tech stocks, plunged 3.1 percent.

Wall Street’s April sell-off resumed in earnest Tuesday, with the Dow tumbling more than 500 points amid fears of an economic slowdown.

All three indexes are down at least 8 percent since the start of the year, but tech stocks have born the heaviest losses: Nasdaq is down more than 20 percent year to date.