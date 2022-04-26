Dow slumps more than 500 points as April losses mount

Wall Street’s April sell-off resumed in earnest Tuesday, with the Dow tumbling more than 500 points amid fears of an economic slowdown.
All three indexes are down at least 8 percent since the start of the year, but tech stocks have born the heaviest losses: Nasdaq is down more than 20 percent year to date.
Oil prices resumed their upward climb after losing ground in recent sessions. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, was up 3.9 percent Tuesday afternoon to about $102 per barrel.
This story will be updated.