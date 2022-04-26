Townhouse development in Md. has much to offer off and on site

Placeholder while article actions load

Shipley Homestead is a residential development that has attracted military and civilian government employees, among others, with its many amenities and its location in Maryland between D.C. and Baltimore and near a major airport, a major military installation and the state’s largest shopping mall. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Stanley Martin Homes at Shipley Homestead is a 71-townhouse addition to that community in Hanover. “It’s a preexisting community with single-family [houses] and townhomes,” Tashia Mack-Moye, general sales manager at Stanley Martin Homes, said about Shipley Homestead. “We found that piece of land and decided to expand.”

Four townhouses are still available to buy at Stanley Martin Homes at Shipley. Base prices range from the mid-to-high $500,000s to the low $600,000s.

Situated in Anne Arundel County, Shipley Homestead is about 30 miles from downtown D.C. and about a dozen from downtown Baltimore. The development is minutes away from Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and the Army garrison at Fort Meade, which has been called Maryland’s largest employer. It’s even closer to Arundel Mills, the state’s largest mall.

Community amenities include an on-site clubhouse, three outdoor pools, a dog park, an indoor fitness center, an outdoor firepit with seating and a neighborhood garden. Residents live within walking distance of on-site pools and playgrounds.

The 71 townhouses are all the same model, the Everett, but they can have three or four levels. Each townhouse offers, at least, a lower, main and upper level. The fourth level — and optional loft with a terrace — might lend itself to multigenerational living.

The lower level, at ground level, comes standard with a garage and a recreation room. A bedroom and a full bathroom are available as upgrades on the lower level. The open-concept main level has a kitchen with an island, a family room, a dining area and a half-bath (powder room).

The upper level has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry. The owner’s bedroom suite includes the larger bathroom, with a double sink, and there is a large walk-in closet. The other bedrooms share a hall bathroom.

The optional fourth level has a rooftop terrace, a loft area and a full bathroom. The loft might accommodate multigenerational living as a suite for a college student, for instance, or a grandparent, Mack-Moye said.

Schools: Jessup Elementary, Meade Middle, Meade High

Transit: Shipley Homestead is less than five miles from the MARC commuter rail stations at Jessup and Odenton. It is close to Interstate 95, Route 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway) and I-97. It is within five miles of BWI.

Nearby: Arundel Mills, a shopping, dining and entertainment venue, has more than 200 stores, a 24-screen movie theater and a casino hotel. The mall also has a play area for kids, toy vehicle rides and merry-go-rounds, and there are charging stations for electric vehicles.

Located southwest of Fort Meade, the Patuxent Research Refuge was founded in 1936 by an executive order of President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the protection and study of wildlife and wild lands. It encompasses 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands.

Stanley Martin Homes at Shipley Homestead

The sales gallery is at 2055 Twisted Oak Pl., Hanover, Md.

The plan calls for 71 townhouses, and four are still available to buy. Base prices range from the mid-to-high $500,000s to the low $600,000s. Some units are expected to be under construction through July.

Builder: Stanley Martin Homes

Features: Units have stainless-steel kitchen appliances and quartz countertops. There is neutral beige or brown carpeting in most areas, vinyl-plank flooring in others. The two-vehicle garage comes with a concrete driveway that has room for two more vehicles.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4 / 3 to 5 (from 2 full bathrooms and powder room to 4 full bathrooms and powder room).

Square-footage: 2,412 to 2,860

Homeowners association fee: $236 a month, includes front-lawn care and access to community amenities such as clubhouse, firepit, pools and neighborhood garden.

View model: To make an appointment, call the sales office at 240-290-5193.

Sales: Call 240-290-5193; email Maryland@stanleymartin.com; go to https://www.stanleymartin.com.

