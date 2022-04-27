Archegos owner Bill Hwang, former CFO arrested on fraud charges

Placeholder while article actions load

The owner of Archegos Capital Management was arrested Wednesday on fraud and racketeering charges in connection with the dramatic 2021 collapse of the multibillion-dollar private equity firm. — In a 59-page indictment, federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused Bill Hwang and his former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, of using the New York-based family firm as “an instrument of market manipulation and fraud, with far-reaching consequences” for other investors in U.S. equity markets.

The case marks one of the highest-profile criminal white collar prosecutions in years. The scheme swelled the firm’s portfolio from $1.5 billon to $35 billion in a single year, according to investigators. They allege the fund borrowed extensively from Wall Street banks to finance big bets on a handful of stocks, including ViacomCBS, Discovery and Chinese giants Tencent and Baidu.

Hwang and Halligan are expected to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon, where they will face charges of racketeering conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud, according to the indictment.

An attorney for Hwang didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post. Mary Mulligan, who represents Halligan, said in an email that he “is innocent and will be exonerated.”

Archegos’ growth depended on a complex financial instrument, known as “total return swaps,” which are contracts that allow investors to take positions in stocks or other assets for a minimal amount upfront in exchange for a fee. Swap holders stand to gain or lose based on the price of the underlying assets.

But some of those wagers went the wrong way, and Archegos’s lenders began asking to be repaid. When the firm couldn’t, some banks sold their positions, causing the stocks’ prices to fall even further. Archegos itself collapsed.

The firm’s business partners and its own employees ultimately paid the price for the scheme, prosecutors said. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings all incurred losses exceeding $10 billion tied to Archegos’ downfall, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Hwang led market participants to believe that the prices of those stocks were the product of natural forces of supply and demand,” prosecutors said in the indictment, “when, in truth, they were the artificial product of Hwang’s manipulative trading and deceptive conduct that caused others to trade.”

Archegos was one of the largest hedge fund collapses since the 2008 financial crisis, sparking calls for tighter oversight of Wall Street from lawmakers including Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. It’s spurred scrutiny of what critics described as a lack of transparency tied to some trading contracts and to family offices, the private investment vehicles of wealthy individuals.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also announced charges on Wednesday, alleging that Hwang, Halligan and two former Archegos traders ran a scheme that hinged on a “constant cycle of manipulative trading, lying to banks to obtain additional capacity, and then using that capacity to engage in still more manipulative trading,” according to Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

At its peak, Archegos had an exposure of $160 billion, the SEC alleges, putting it on par with some of the world’s biggest hedge funds.

“The house of cards could only be sustained if that cycle of deceptive trading, lies and buying power continued uninterrupted,” Grewal said in a statement. “Once Archegos’s buying power was exhausted and stock prices fell, the entire structure collapsed, allegedly leaving Archegos’s counterparties billions in trading losses.”

Hwang, a veteran investor, has come under SEC scrutiny before. In 2012, the regulator accused him and his former fund, Tiger Asia, with insider trading and market manipulation. Hwang and Tiger Asia later agreed to pay $44 million to settle the SEC charges.

After the investigation, Hwang turned Tiger Asia into a family fund, Archegos.

