Stocks open higher as Wall Street looks to pare losses

Stocks moved higher Thursday as corporate earnings appeared to buoy investors in what has been a rough trading month. Tech stocks led the charge, with the Nasdaq index jumping 1.5 percent. S&P 500 bounced 1 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.4 percent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Markets have been volatile in recent sessions amid fears the Federal Reserve’s plan to push through higher interest rates could spark a broader economic slowdown. The S&P 500 has fallen 8.8 percent in April and the Nasdaq 13 percent. The Dow — which posted single-day drops near 1,000 points on Friday and 800 points on Tuesday — is down 4.7 percent.

But on Thursday, Meta Platforms shares swelled 12.8 percent after the Facebook parent reported the number of daily active users had increased 4 percent in the first quarter.

Qualcomm jumped about 7 percent at the open after it reported record quarterly revenue. Like other chipmakers, Qualcomm has benefited from strong demand during the pandemic.

Twitter gained 1 percent after the company reported mixed results, just days after its board agreed sell the platform to ElonMusk in a $44 billion deal. The company reported a 6.4 percent bump in daily active users compared to a year ago. But the company missed analyst for revenue, according to Refinitiv data cited by CNBC, something the company attributed to “head winds associated with the war in Ukraine.”

The U.S. economy contracted by 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022, the weakest showing since the pandemic recovery began nearly two years ago, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The job market remained strong despite the slowdown, as the Labor Department counted just 180,000 new unemployment claims, reflecting a decrease of 5,000 over the previous week’s revised level.

