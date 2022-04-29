Stocks sink as tech disappoints ahead of the Fed’s rate decision

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. equities fell on the week as a Big Tech earnings letdown did little to ease investor anxieties leading up to the Federal Reserve’s crucial policy meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 index declined 3.3 percent in the five-day period and closed Friday at 4,132. The benchmark gauge ended April down 8.8 percent, capping its worst monthly slide since the start of the pandemic. The Nasdaq tumbled 3.9 percent on the week, and the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.5 percent.

The U.S. economy shrank for the first time since 2020. Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4 percent annualized rate in the first quarter — a big turnaround from growth of 6.9 percent at the end of last year. The surprise contraction was driven by falling exports, a slower buildup of business stockpiles and a jump in imports, which suggested solid consumer demand.

Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth, said that looking at just the headline figure was “misleading.”

“Trade, inventories and government spending all dragged, but the consumer held up and business investment was strong,” he said.

Meanwhile, many tech giants disappointed Wall Street. Apple beat most expectations but said it expects head winds going forward because of covid-related shutdowns in China and chip shortages. Amazon shocked investors by reporting a first-quarter loss of $3.8 billion and projecting a loss in the current quarter. Its shares dropped 14 percent on the week, the most since 2016. On the positive side, Meta ended the week up 8.9 percent after Facebook managed to add more users.

“Three factors overshadowed what was generally strong earnings,” said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen. “The Fed, inflation and geopolitical issues.”

On Monday, Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company for about $44 billion. By Friday, Tesla CEO Musk had sold more than $8.5 billion shares of the electric car maker. Tesla’s shares fell 13 percent on the week, while Twitter closed Friday at $49.02, below the $54.20 that shareholders would receive from Musk, suggesting that investors still have doubts that the deal will take place.

The earnings focus next turns to energy, with Coterra Energy, Valaris, Marathon Petroleum and ConocoPhillips poised to report quarterly results.

Federal Reserve policymakers meet Wednesday to set interest rates and are expected to hike them by 50 basis points. The central bank also will announce the start date for shrinking its $9 trillion balance sheet.

Friday’s jobs report is expected to show a gain of 392,000 in April and an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.935 percent and 1.460 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

