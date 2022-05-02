E.U. hits Apple with antitrust complaint over mobile payments

Placeholder while article actions load

European regulators accused Apple of abusing its dominant position to restrict competitors’ ability to access the digital wallet technology behind Apple Pay, a move that potentially opens it up to significant fines. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a “statement of objections,” which represents a preliminary conclusion to an investigation, released Monday, the European Commission said Apple tried to restrict “tap and go” technology that plays a major role in its success in mobile wallets — a fast-growing segment of the economy.

Margrethe Vestager, Europe’s antitrust chief, said in a statement that Apple may have “restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple’s devices.”

“Apple may have restricted competition, to the benefit of its own solution Apple Pay,” Vestager said. “If confirmed, such a conduct would be illegal under our competition rules.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. The company can submit a written response or request a closed-door hearing before the final judgment is announced. It could face fines of as much as 10 percent of its revenue.

The charges come as Europe takes the reins on regulating the digital economy, with the landmark Digital Services Act going into effect next year. The legislation imposes new transparency obligations on the companies, forcing them to provide information to regulators and outside researchers about how algorithms that control what people see on their sites work. It also creates new regulations around how companies target online ads.

Apple has found itself in the European Commission’s crosshairs before. Last spring, the regulator accused the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant of using its App Store rules to disadvantage music streaming rivals.

This is a developing story.

