Updated three-bedroom condo in Silver Spring lists for $219,900

Placeholder while article actions load

After more than two years of working, exercising and hanging out at home, many people are ready to upsize their living quarters. For those who want to buy a home rather than rent, the desire for extra square footage can often exceed their budget in the expensive D.C.-area housing market. But sometimes it’s possible to get that extra bedroom or some more room to spread out even within a budget of $400,000.

For example, the condo at 9201 New Hampshire Ave. #302 in Silver Spring, Md., is priced at $219,900. While the condo’s mailing address is Silver Spring, it’s in a section of Prince George’s County adjacent to Adelphi. The sales price for the condo is well below the median in Prince George’s, which was $405,000 in March, according to Bright MLS. The monthly condo fee is $561 and annual property taxes are $1,581.

The condo fee includes gas, water, building maintenance, management fees, sewer services and trash collection.

Built in 1964, the Presidential Park Condo includes assigned parking and guest parking spaces. A bus stop in front of the building connects residents to Metro and to the University of Maryland. New Hampshire Avenue has grocery and convenience stores, and the condo is near Interstate 95 for commuting.

Advertisement

This third-floor corner unit has 1,079 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has been updated with a new furnace and air-conditioning system. The condo includes engineered hardwood floors; a new kitchen with Italian granite countertops, an island, a tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances; and ceramic tile in the full bathroom and powder room. The kitchen is open to the living and dining area, which has a ceiling fan, floor-to-ceiling windows and a sliding-glass door to a balcony.

This unit has one assigned parking space, one guest parking pass and is across the hall from the building’s laundry room. Pets are allowed.

Assigned schools include Adelphi Elementary, Buck Lodge Middle and High Point High.

More photos are available here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Sven Skarie with Long & Foster Real Estate at 301-441-9511.

GiftOutline Gift Article