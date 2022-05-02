Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Q: I am in a similar situation as the one mentioned in an article you wrote about a new owner raising the rent on their existing tenant. In my case, the owner of my apartment died, and their daughter is selling the building. We’ve had a few showings, and it looks like some of the interested buyers want to tear down the building.

We had a lease with the owner who died, but it expired, and we never renewed the lease. At one point, the owner told us that we could stay here for the rest of our lives. We are worried because our lease was never renewed, and we might get kicked out after they sell the building. Do you have any advice for us?

A: Verbal contracts don’t work when it comes to real estate. You have to write down the terms and conditions under which you will rent an apartment or house or purchase a home.

You had a lease for your rental apartment. Presumably, you’ve lived there a long time, perhaps a few years or perhaps a decade or longer. Unless your lease agreement had an automatic renewal built in, it’s likely that your lease turned into a month-to-month rental agreement.

If your original lease was for two years and had an automatic renewal for two years unless either party gave sufficient written notice that they wanted to end the agreement, it’s possible you still have a valid lease. But it’s unlikely your agreement would have been constructed this way. Still, if you have a copy of that original agreement, you can pull it out and see what it says about the term and any lease renewals.

If you do have a valid lease, you’re probably safe until the lease term expires and you get proper notice to vacate upon the expiration of the agreement.

If you have a month-to-month lease, it’s likely that the landlord will give you only 30 days to vacate the apartment. At that time, the landlord will have to return your security deposit (if you gave one).

States and communities regulate landlord-tenant leases in different ways. In Illinois, the Landlord and Tenant Act governs the interactions between landlords and their tenants, including what happens if a Class X felony is committed in a unit, how the changing or re-keying of a dwelling unit can take place, and the forfeiture of security deposits.

You should check with your state and local municipality to see if there are any protections for renters. You might also want to talk with the current owner to see what the timing would be. If the new owner plans to tear down the building, it might take several months for the owner to get approval from your local municipality for the teardown and new building plans. While that doesn’t solve your problem, it could give you some time to figure out next steps.

Unfortunately, unless you have something in writing from the prior owner, it’s unlikely that their wish for you to live in the property until you die would hold up in court. As the heirs settle the estate, they will want to dispose of the property, including this building. You could speak with an attorney, but unless your lease agreement automatically renewed, you will probably wind up with a disappointing result.

One last thought: We don’t think it’s realistic to believe that your former landlord would want you to stay in the home without a rent increase for the rest of your lives. So that statement was more likely a wish, but one that required other assumptions.

While the owner may have wanted you to remain a tenant, they probably would have raised the rent regularly. So, unless your former landlord left it in their will that you were to be allowed to live in the home the rest of your life, you’ll have to go by what your lease says.

We’re sure this isn’t the answer you were hoping for, but your best bet is to discuss the situation with the owner’s daughter and try to figure out where you want to move in the near future.

Good luck.

