BP takes $25.5 billion hit from Russia departure

BP said Tuesday its decision to pull out of Russia translated into a $25.5 billion charge and a first-quarter loss despite soaring oil and gas prices. The company reported a loss of $20.4 billion for the quarter. But by a different measure, its net profit increased from $4.1 billion to $6.2 billion, helped along by what the company called “exceptional” oil and gas trading.

“In a quarter dominated by the tragic events in Ukraine and volatility in energy markets, bp’s focus has been on supplying the reliable energy our customers need,” chief executive Bernard Looney wrote in a statement.

The charge stemming from its departure from Russia “has not changed our strategy, our financial frame, or our expectations for shareholder distributions,” Looney wrote.

BP is among hundreds of multinational corporations that cut ties with Russia following Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. With first-quarter corporate earnings well underway, the costs associated with the global business community’s separation from Russia are coming into sharper focus.

Honeywell, the industrial giant that plays in a range of markets including household appliances, chemicals and airplane parts, took a $400 million hit to its financial earnings after it halted sales in the country, chief executive Darius Adamczyk told investors Friday.

Some oil companies reported multibillion-dollar charges, but most were small as a percentage of their global market share.

Shell, which has a market capitalization over $200 billion, predicted in an April 7 SEC filing that its departure from Russia would range from $4 billion to $5 billion.

Last week ExxonMobil reported a $3.4 billion in costs associated with its decision to wind down operations on Sakhalin island, off the country’s southeastern coast to the North of Japan.

Reuters reported in late April that the Texas-based oil company had declared force majeure on its operations there, referring to a common contract clause by which one party avoids contract liability due to an unavoidable catastrophe. The Sakhalin operations accounted for just 2 percent of total production last year and 1 percent of its corporate earnings, CEO Darren Woods said in a call with investors.

BP had a larger exposure to Russia than its peers. It moved to exit its 19.75 percent stake in the Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft on Feb. 27, just three days after the invasion began.

For BP, the move ended three decades of collaboration that began shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union. Board chair Helge Lund said the attack on Ukraine represented a “fundamental change” that led the board to conclude “that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue.”

In its earnings release Tuesday, the company warned investors that additional uncertainty could be on the horizon related to oil price volatility and the conflict’s impact on economic growth.

Still, the company reported an increase in its favored measure of profit due to “exceptional” oil and gas trading. Oil prices have been hovering just above $100 per barrel after briefly soaring over $130 per barrel earlier this year.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, stood at $106 per barrel Tuesday, while the U.S.-based West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $104 per barrel.

Fuel price are also elevated, with the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. reaching $4.20 per gallon on Tuesday, up $1.30 from a year ago.

