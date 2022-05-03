Condos nearly sold out in distinct building near D.C’s Union Market

Placeholder while article actions load

The four high-end condos at 513 M St. NE are two-story residences in a one-of-a-kind building in the Union Market neighborhood. Only one unit remains for sale. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The currently available Unit C, on the lower and ground-floor levels, measures 1,870 square feet and has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room (half-bath). It’s listed at $924,900. The condo fee is $196 a month. Move-ins for the other units are expected to start in the next few weeks.

Each of the two upper units has a rooftop deck. Each of the lower units, including Unit C, has a below-ground patio at the back of the building. There are parking spaces, but they have all been sold.

The building was once a church — the development team helped relocate the congregation — and D.C.-based Kube Architecture did the design work for its conversion into condominium units. Warmington Oppenheim Development is the developer.

Angled bay windows facing the street are among the building’s most distinctive features.

Advertisement

“One of the biggest challenges in designing condos is bringing natural light and fresh air into the middle of the units,” said Janet Bloomberg, a partner in Kube. “Often, we’re working in rowhouses or attached units that have party walls on one or both sides, so this is difficult. We develop creative plan layouts to allow for operable windows in the middle of the units, making them feel more open and breathable.”

The building is a short walk from Union Market, which has a long, rich connection to the wholesale and retail food businesses. The city has been encouraging investment in and development of 45 acres sandwiched between Florida and New York avenues NE.

The effort has paid off, according to Kate Hanley of McWilliams Ballard, who is in charge of sales and marketing at 513 M Street NE.

“There is very little [residential] inventory in the Union Market area, and what is there is not of the same quality as this project,” Hanley said. “The combination of high quality and high design, in a neighborhood that is booming, made this project a success.”

The neighborhood continues to move upscale with the addition of the quick-selling condominium project at 513 M Street NE. Matthew Oppenheim, a principal in Warmington Oppenheim, said going with an edgy design was a good gamble.

“Our M Street project is flanked by two projects that are generic and don’t contribute any character to the neighborhood,” Oppenheim said. “There is a price premium attached to our units. The unit contract prices have set a record in the Union Market neighborhood.”

Warmington Oppenheim advocates preservation rules that make it possible to put well-designed, well-made modern buildings in traditional neighborhoods.

Advertisement

“We love diversity in design and think it adds a lot of character to the city to see rowhouses next to well-executed contemporary projects,” said Brett Warmington, also a Warmington Oppenheim principal. “Preservation is important but can also hold some neighborhoods back. Design guidelines that mandate quality of materials and execution are equally as important as any preservation guidelines.”

Bloomberg, the architect, said buyers are attracted to interesting design. “I definitely believe that condos designed in a creative or unexpected way sell faster,” Bloomberg said. “People are looking for a home that stands out as high design. They don’t want their home to look like all the others.”

Schools: J.O. Wilson Elementary, Stuart-Hobson Middle, Eastern High School

Transit: The NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro station (Red Line) is less than a half-mile to the west. The 90 and 92 bus routes run on Florida Avenue NE and Eighth Street NE.

Advertisement

Nearby: Union Market, Gallaudet University, Union Station, Alethia Tanner Park.

513 M Street NE

Four condominiums were built, and one unit remains for sale. It’s listed at $924,900.

Builder: Warmington Oppenheim Development

Features: The chef’s kitchen has an island, walk-in pantry, Bosch appliances (including six-burner range) and custom maple kitchen cabinetry. The unit also has white oak floors, Nest smart doorbell and Nest smart thermostat.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

Square footage: 1,870

Condominium fee: $196 a month

View model: By appointment

Sales: Kate Hanley of McWilliams Ballard at 202-568-3045 or khanley@mcwb.com

GiftOutline Gift Article