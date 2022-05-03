Now is a good time to buy this inflation savings bonds

Rising inflation has been bad for consumers with the escalating cost of gas, groceries and rent causing people on the financial edge to struggle even more.
Financial experts warn investors about chasing returns. However, this may be a good time to consider I bonds.
“When inflation goes crazy like it is now, at least I bonds keep pace with inflation,” said Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner who founded the fee-only Life Planning Partners based in Jacksonville, Fla.
Here’s what you should know about this type of savings bond.