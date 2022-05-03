Why you see rents fluctuating so much as you hunt for an apartment

Placeholder while article actions load

If you’ve searched for a new apartment in recent years, you may have wondered why the rent isn’t just high but sometimes differs according to the length of your lease and even the day you look at the apartment. For some insight into rent charges, we asked Anthemos Georgiades, the chief executive of Zumper, a rental search platform, and Esther Bonardi, the vice president for marketing at Yardi, a real-estate-services company, which owns RentCafe, a rental search site. Both responded via email and their responses were edited.

Q: Why do rents fluctuate so frequently for the same apartment? Sometimes they seem to change daily when you’re searching.

Bonardi: Many apartment communities use revenue management systems much like the hotel and airline industries. These systems help calculate rental rates based on the timeless principle of supply and demand as the technology looks at floor plan availability, the amount of interest for each floor plan, the lease length and desired expiration date, and the competitive environment. This allows property owners to minimize their vacancy exposure while offering a competitive rate to the renter.

Georgiades: Rents have been very volatile over the last year, so instances where it does happen are likely a result of that. Property managers may go to market with an idea of rent pricing, then later realize they’ve overestimated or underestimated the market.

Q: Why do landlords seem to sometimes prefer leases of varied lengths rather than a standard 12-month lease?

Georgiades: Short-term rentals are becoming more common because demand for them has swelled in recent years. We tend to think of short-term rentals in terms of young people living “nomad life.” But demand also comes from people who travel for work and from those who need temporary shelter to accommodate a gap in housing. For example, someone might need a month-long lease while renovations are being done on their house. For property managers, short-term leases can offer a higher margin than annual leases.

Bonardi: Varied lease lengths allow expirations and the resulting turnover to be spread across the year so that properties don’t see a glut of availability at any one time. This prevents unnecessary vacancy loss and reduces the turnover time for new move-ins, while ensuring that renters looking for apartments have some inventory available for selection throughout the year.

Q: Can you negotiate rent in a large building? Or with a landlord who owns a small building?

Bonardi: Rents are typically nonnegotiable, as federal Fair Housing laws ensure that all renters across seven protected classes are treated equally. Negotiating rents means that rental rates are subject to an individual judgment call, which may create an unequal housing market.

Georgiades: It never hurts to try. The worst that can happen is they tell you no. However, in the current rental environment, property managers don’t have much of an incentive to negotiate. Vacancies are at historic lows and rents are rising at unprecedented rates. But it’s possible a property manager would give a break to get the tenant they want. A landlord who owns a small building is more likely to budge than one run by a company, but it’s always worth a shot.

Q: How common is it for utilities to be included in the rent?

Georgiades: Not very common, depending on the building and the property manager. For some buildings, it’s just easier for property managers to include it in the rent. For a smaller building, or a mom-and-pop landlord, they likely don’t want to deal with the hassle.

Bonardi: It has become less common for utilities to be included in rent, in part due to restrictions in rent increases. Utilities may rise in price at any time, while rent is fixed for a full lease term. Secondly, many building owners have become concerned with energy conservation. When a resident has a direct impact over their consumption and cost, they have a tendency to use less, which helps in conservation.

Q: Is it normal for a landlord to have you pay utilities separately from the rent but pay them through the rental payment portal rather than directly to the utility company? Why is that done?

Bonardi: It has become quite common for some utilities such as water, gas or trash to be billed through the resident portal. In this scenario, a property may have a single master meter for the utilities, which are billed to the property; they then pass those costs on to the renter via the portal. However, it is much more common for electric to be set up in the renter’s name and billed directly to the renter, as there are individual meters for each unit.

Georgiades: Sometimes an apartment building will have a financial arrangement with a utility company whereby it pays the utilities on behalf of the tenants. Sometimes a building will spread the utility payment among tenants equally, instead of charging tenants on the basis of how much energy they use.

Q: Any advice on ways to save money on rent or to find a more affordable rental?

Georgiades: First, start your search as early as possible. You’ll get a good sense of market rates, and you’ll be able to identify deals when they pop up. In very general terms, rent tends to be down a little in the winter and up a little in the summer. If you can time your move for the winter, that could save you money.

Bonardi: Internet listing services allow you to filter a search by rental rate range, which is a good place to start. Some also offer a rental budget calculator, which helps you determine your rental budget and then matches you to apartments in that range. When searching online, you can include specific keywords such as cheap apartments or affordable apartments. Finally, community websites often list their availability, allowing you to view multiple floor plans and the related prices. Many also allow you to adjust move-in dates and the length of lease, which often adjusts the rate.

