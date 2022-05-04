Intuit agrees to $141 million settlement over ‘deceptive’ TurboTax ads

Placeholder while article actions load

Intuit, the maker of TurboTax software, has agreed to a $141 million settlement to resolve claims it misled taxpayers and diverted them away from free tax-filing services and toward its premium products, New York’s attorney general announced Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight TurboTax offered two free products dating to 2020. The first was for low-income earners and military members as a part of the Internal Revenue Service’s free filing program. The second was a commercial product that allowed taxpayers to file “simple” returns but aggressively marketed “freemium” products, or services that start free but later include charges to accomplish even modest tasks.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and eight other state attorneys general argued that TurboTax’s marketing techniques made false promises of free tax preparation services. The investigation stemmed from a 2019 ProPublica report that found Intuit used deceptive practices to market its products to low-income filers and discourage them from using free, federally supported tax-filing services.

Advertisement

The agreement announced Wednesday resolves all investigations into TurboTax’s free products across the country. Intuit withdrew from IRS Free File in 2021, saying it could provide more benefits without the program’s limitations. The agency supports the private-sector Free File program in exchange for agreeing with tax preparation companies not to offer a government-backed tax preparation platform of its own.

“Intuit cheated millions of low-income Americans out of free tax filing services they were entitled to,” James said in a statement. “For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we’re putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans. This agreement should serve as a reminder to companies large and small that engaging in these deceptive marketing ploys is illegal.”

Under the terms of the settlement, there was no admission of wrongdoing, Intuit general counsel Kerry McLean said in a statement. In a blog post, the company said it “already adheres to most of these advertising practices and expects minimal impact to its business from implementing the remaining changes going forward.”

Advertisement

Intuit will pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million customers who used the “TurboTax Free Edition” product for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were instructed to pay to file their taxes, even though they qualified for the IRS Free File program offered through TurboTax, according to the settlement.

Consumers are set to automatically receive mailed checks of $30 for each year they paid for filing services. Of the $141 million payment, $2.5 million will fund administrative costs, James’s office said, and the rest will go to consumers.

Intuit also agreed to enhance disclosures in its advertisements for free products, improve product design to inform customers if they qualify for free filing, and stop requiring customers to completely start their tax filing from scratch if they move from one of TurboTax’s paid products to a free product.

GiftOutline Gift Article