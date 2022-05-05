Musk lines up $7.1 billion in investor financing for Twitter bid

Placeholder while article actions load

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Sequoia Capital, Binance and others have collectively chipped in more than $7.1 billion in financing for Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, according to a security filing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The commitments from 19 investors outlined in Wednesday’s filing add heft to the Tesla chief’s offer and ease some of the financial pressure he’s taken on in pursuit of the social media platform.

Now Musk’s margin loan — which allows him to borrow against the value of securities he already owns — has been cut from $12.5 billion to $6.25 billion, according to the filing. The deal will now be backed by $27.25 billion in cash and equity.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said it’s no surprise Musk would seek to spread some of the costs of the $44 billion deal.

“In this game of high stakes poker, Ellison and the impressive list of backers will remove more of an overhang from Tesla shares as the Musk leverage of shares now becomes less onerous,” Ives said in an email to The Post.

