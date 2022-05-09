2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Alexandria lists for $332,500

Placeholder while article actions load

Affordable homes can be tough to find in a high-cost housing market, especially if you want to live in a community with recreational amenities and easy access to public transportation. For many buyers with a maximum price range of $400,000, a condo is one of their only options, particularly in the close-in suburbs of Washington. For example, in the city of Alexandria, the median sales price in March was $525,000, according to Bright MLS.

However, buyers need to consider the added costs of a condo fee and what that fee covers as part of their monthly housing payment.

For example, the condo at 5340 Holmes Run Pkwy. #215 in the Pavilion on the Park complex in the city of Alexandria is listed at $332,500. Annual property taxes for this unit are $2,603 and the monthly condo fee is $794.

The condo fee covers all utilities including electricity, gas and water; common area maintenance, management services, and trash and snow removal. Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, fitness center, meeting rooms and laundry facilities.

The Charles E. Beatley Jr. Central Library and Duke Street dog park are 1.5 miles from the community. Residents can take a Dash bus to the Van Dorn Metro station and express buses to the Pentagon and D.C. locations. The building is located near Interstates 395 and 495 for commuting by car. The condo is about one mile from the former Landmark Mall, which is being redeveloped into a 4 million square foot, mixed-use project named West End Alexandria and will include shops, restaurants and a new Inova Alexandria Hospital. The first buildings in the development are anticipated to open in 2025.

The 1,132-square-foot unit on the second floor of the Pavilion on the Park has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The end unit has an open floor plan with multiple large windows and a door to a balcony. The living and dining area are open to an upgraded kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with a tiled shower. The second bedroom is adjacent to an updated bathroom with a combination shower and tub.

Unassigned parking spaces are available in the community parking lot and require a permit. Pets are allowed.

Assigned schools include Patrick Henry Elementary, Francis C. Hammond Middle and Alexandria City High.

For more information, contact real estate agent Andrew Webber with Keller Williams Metro Center at 703-991-8450.

