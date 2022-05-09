U.S. stock futures point to more sweeping losses

Placeholder while article actions load

Global markets convulsed Monday, pointing to a sharp sell-off at the open for U.S. stocks as the uncertainty caused by slowing growth, roaring inflation, war in Ukraine and the pandemic continue to spook investors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Futures were pointing to losses of more than 1.1 percent, or roughly 400 points, for the Dow Jones industrial average, heaping more pain on after the blue-chip index suffered its worst drubbing since the early days of the pandemic last week. The broader S&P 500 was projected to lose more than 1.5 percent at the open, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq more than 2 percent.

After an initially rosy reaction to the Fed’s interest rate hike Wednesday — the second of seven that are forecast for 2022 — investors have been wringing their hands over the central bank’s approach to curbing inflation, which could make borrowing more expensive for corporations and households.

Fed officials are attempting to raise interest rates at such a pace that it doesn’t completely smother economic growth, a difficult balance to strike. If the economy cools too quickly, it could fall into a recession, generally defined as two consecutive quarters of decline.

Investors seem to be lacking in confidence that the central bank walk the line of reining in inflation without triggering a recession. Cboe’s VIX, known as “Wall Street’s fear gauge,” is up more than 98 percent year-to-date according to MarketWatch.

The unease has permeated bond markets, which pushed the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note past 3.185 percent Monday, its highest level since November 2018. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, markets closed sharply lower as the weight of China’s zero-tolerance covid restrictions continued to weigh on the region’s business activity. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 3.8 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gave up 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite index was virtually flat.

“The continuing impact of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy in China and concerns about the Fed’s next moves are helping to pile the pressure on markets,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Monday in comments emailed to The Post. “The impact of Chinese restrictions was reflected in export growth hitting two-year lows in April — in effect back where we were near the start of the pandemic.”

European markets were in the red across the board, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index sliding 2 percent in midday trading, as did France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100.

Oil prices retreated somewhat after Japan became the latest G-7 nation to ban Russian oil imports. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, slid 2.5 percent to trade around $109.50. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, fell 2.9 percent to trade around $106.50.

