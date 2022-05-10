Construction starts on 28-story apartment building in Tysons

Placeholder while article actions load

Construction has begun on the Heming, a new 28-story mixed-used building at 1800 Chain Bridge Rd. in Tysons that will include 410 apartments. Heming is part of the Scotts Run mixed-used development, a 6.5 million-square-foot development across from the McLean Metro station and between the Capital One and Mitre headquarters.

Heming, under development by Skanska USA, will include 38,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and a three-level outdoor public plaza called the Levels that will connect Chain Bridge Road, Platform Avenue and the Metro station. The Levels will have terraced and landscaped space for special events, gathering and dining. The development is meant to create a walkable neighborhood for residents, workers in the adjacent buildings and Metro riders.

Planned amenities for residents include 23,000 square feet of community space on the first three levels of the building with gathering areas, a club room, co-working spaces and meeting rooms. The building will also have a fitness center and a private room for entertaining on the 25th floor. Outdoor amenities include a deck with a pool, barbecue stations, a courtyard, resident garden and outdoor clubroom.

Advertisement

The apartments will average 884 square feet. As part of Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit rental program, 82 of the apartments will be designated as affordable housing. Rents for those units will be based on a sliding scale according to household size and income.

The Heming is anticipated to be complete during the third quarter of 2023. Rents are yet to be determined.

For updates, visit skanska.com.

GiftOutline Gift Article