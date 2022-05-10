Townhouses and two-story condos, all with parking, in Ellicott City

Placeholder while article actions load

Home hunters interested in sampling the charms of Howard County, Md., might want to make the journey to Ellicott City for a look at Long Gate Overlook, a community being developed by Beazer Homes. The development will eventually have 57 townhouses and 20 condos, according to Chance Hall, vice president of sales for the Maryland division. Four condos and nine townhouses are available to buy now. Four condos and seven townhouses have already been sold.

All of the available units are “speculation,” or “spec,” homes, which typically offer fewer customization options but shorter move-in waits. Move-ins at Long Gate Overlook are expected to start in May for the townhouses and August for the condos.

The condos are built in stacked pairs, with one two-level unit over another and sharing a common doorway at ground level.

The ground-level condo at Long Gate Overlook is the Riva, with 1,581 square feet and prices starting at $519,990. Rivas have three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room (or half-bath). Riva condos have sold out, but more will become available. The upper-level condo, the Taylor, has 2,309 square feet, and prices for available units start at $675,990. It also has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room. Both floor plans have a one-car garage in back. The condo fee is $225 a month.

Long Gate Outlook’s Chesapeake model townhouse has 1,897 square feet on three levels, and prices for available units start at $679,990. That includes a two-car garage, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room. A fourth level, with loft space and a 90-square-foot rooftop deck, is an optional upgrade on Chesapeake townhouses. The homeowner association fee is $135 a month.

Condo fees are typically higher than townhouse association fees, in part, because a condo association will handle structural and exterior repairs that would be the responsibility of individual townhouse owners.

For community amenities, Long Gate Overlook will have two tennis courts and 41 spaces available for public parking.

New technology comes standard with all the units, Hall said. “All new Beazer homes at Long Gate Overlook are built network-ready, which provides immediate Internet connectivity at no additional cost,” he said. He also touted the units’ open-concept living areas and garage parking as key selling points.

As in most of the D.C. area, the Howard County housing market is tight. “The market is very much hot right now especially for new homes,” said Creig Northrop, president of Northrop Realty, based in Clarksville, Md. “The people love the convenience to all major arteries, and we’re halfway between Baltimore and Washington.”

According to Hall and Northrop, the highly rated Howard County school system is another draw for developers and young families with children.

Long Gate Overlook is about two miles from downtown Ellicott City, a picturesque historic district that is a reliable draw for tourists and day-tripping area residents. The downtown area, between the Tiber and Patapsco rivers, also has a history of flash flooding that includes hugely destructive torrents caused by rainstorms in 2016 and 2018. It also has a history of recovering from these catastrophes.

Schools: Veterans Elementary, Ellicott Mills Middle, Centennial High

Transit: Residents will have easy access to Route 29, Interstate 70, Route 100 and Baltimore National Pike. Ellicott City is 11 miles northwest of Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. The 405 RTA bus line serves Ellicott City and Columbia. The 315 runs, south and north, between Columbia and Silver Spring on Route 29. The 150 runs between Baltimore and Columbia, mostly on Routes 29 and 40, with stops in Catonsville and Ellicott City.

Nearby: Ellicott City Historic District, Long Gate Shopping Center, Centennial Park, Meadowbrook Park, B&O Ellicott City Station Museum,

Long Gate Overlook: 4300 Sheriff Howard Court, Ellicott City, Md. 21043

Fifty-seven townhouses and 20 condos are planned. Four condos and nine townhouses are on the market now, with prices of available units starting at $675,990 for condos and at $679,990 for townhouses.

Builder: Beazer Homes

Features: Units have granite countertops in a choice of colors and a Whirlpool stainless-steel appliance package in the kitchen, large walk-in closets, oak stairs and private garage parking. Units are network-ready with immediate Internet connectivity.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

Square-footage: 1,581 to 2,309 for condos; 1,897 to 1,953 for townhouses

Homeowners association fee: $135 a month for townhouse; $225 for condo.

View model: Customers may walk in from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or make an appointment by visiting beazer.com.

