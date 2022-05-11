The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
NLRB presses Starbucks to reinstate 7 fired workers tied to union drive

The labor regulator is seeking a court order to compel the coffee chain to rehire the group in Memphis

By Aaron Gregg
Today at 8:56 a.m. EDT
Federal regulators are pressing Starbucks to reinstate seven workers fired in February amid a union drive at a Memphis store. The coffee chain contends they were dismissed for violating safety and security policies. (Kacper Pempel/Reuters)
Federal labor regulators are seeking a court order to compel Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers tied to a unionization campaign at a Memphis coffee shop, according to a Tuesday announcement.

In its petition, the National Labor Relations Board accuses Starbucks of using a range of coercive measures against its employees after learning of the union drive, then firing union activists after their efforts attracted media coverage.

NLRB regional director Kathleen McKinney asked the court to issue an injunction: “It is crucial that these seven employees be reinstated and that Starbucks cease its unlawful conduct immediately so that all Starbucks workers can fully and freely exercise their labor rights.”

Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges told The Post in February that the dismissals at the Poplar & Highland store in Memphis were unrelated to unionization efforts but rather “significant violations” of safety and security policies, including staying in the store after hours to conduct an interview with local media about the union effort. The front door was also left unlocked at the store, he said.

“Our safety and security policies are in place to protect partners and to protect our customers and the communities we serve,” Borges said. “These egregious actions and blatant violations cannot be ignored.”

In its petition, the NLRB accuses Starbucks of taking coercive measures against its employees after learning of the unionization effort, including disciplining union leaders, stepping up its supervision of certain employees, and closing part of the store where organizers were drumming up support for the organizing effort. It also accuses the company of removing union literature from the store’s public bulletin board, including notes left by customers.

