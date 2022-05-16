Adams Morgan one-bedroom condo lists below $400,000

Placeholder while article actions load

Home buyers in D.C. with a budget capped at $400,000 often must compromise on their ideal location or the size of the home they buy. In a neighborhood like Adams Morgan, for example, which offers a thriving community of restaurants, shops and nightlife along with walkability to a Metro station and to several other popular neighborhoods, it can be difficult to find a home to purchase.

Overall, the median sales price for a home in D.C. was $660,000 in March, according to Bright MLS. A condo is typically the only option in a sought-after urban neighborhood like Adams Morgan, but buyers need to be careful to consider the impact of the condo fee on their housing payment.

Some buildings, such as the Lofts at Adams Morgan, have a relatively low condo fee compared with other developments. For example, the second-floor condo in the Lofts at Adams Morgan at 2328 Champlain St. NW, Unit 202, has a monthly condo fee of $320. The condo is priced at $399,000, and annual property taxes are $2,995.

The mid-rise condo was built in 2002 and includes an elevator. Garage parking is available for rent. The condo fee includes water, trash removal, common area maintenance and reserve funds. The building allows pets.

The Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle and U Street Metro stations for Red, Green and Yellow line service are each less than one mile from the condo. The area is also served by Metrobus and the D.C. Circulator bus. Restaurants, shops, gyms, parks and public tennis courts are all within walking distance of the condo.

The 584-square-foot condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. The loft-style open floor plan unit has floor-to-ceiling windows, bamboo floors, exposed duct work and high ceilings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a built-in microwave and a breakfast bar. A new heating and air conditioning system was recently installed in the unit.

