Resort-style living in Woodbridge development offers ‘new beginnings’

Placeholder while article actions load

Active seniors looking for a spot in Northern Virginia to live the good life might want to check out K. Hovnanian’s new Four Seasons at Virginia Crossing development, about 27 miles southwest of D.C. The 55-and-older community, in Woodbridge, touts a resort lifestyle, which includes a pool, clubhouse, walking trails, bocce court, outdoor kitchen, firepit and a gazebo, according to Sylvia Cowles, a sales consultant at K. Hovnanian.

“We already have people interested in starting exercise classes and clubs for the community,” Cowles said.

The community, in Prince William County, appealed in various ways to Deborah Hicks-Johnson. After deciding to downsize, she spent three years looking and then bought a Seton Hall model villa — a two-story attached house — with a basement.

“It was an end unit with a side entrance, great opportunities for floral gardening, a spacious open floor plan and great access to natural light,” Hicks-Johnson said. She said she expects to make the move in September.

K. Hovnanian plans 104 condos and 78 villas at the community, with 21 condos and 32 villas already sold. Cowles said the company estimates that two “spec villas” — units being built on speculation — with unfinished basements will be ready to occupy in September. Some condos and build-to-order villas on a slab are expected to be ready in October or November.

The condos are all single-level, with two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a one-car garage. The six floor plans, with sizes and starting prices, are: Aydon‚ 1,383 square feet and $369,990; Brooksby, 1,515 square feet and $389,990; Clevedon, 1,533 square feet and $394,990; Dorset, 1,801 square feet and $429,990; Easington, 1,863 square feet and $434,990; and Farnsworth, 1,884 square feet and $439,990.

The villas, which are configured as two-story townhouses, are offered in three basic models — Rutgers, Seton Hall and Villanova — which can be built either with a basement or on a slab. All of the villa floor plans have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room (half-bath).

Advertisement

The Rutgers on a slab starts at 2,001 square feet and $531,990. With a basement, the Rutgers starts at 1,958 square feet and $558,990. Both versions come with a one-car garage, and Rutgers villas, alone among the three floor plans, give buyers the option to increase the square-footage on the second level.

The Seton Hall on a slab is 2,138 square feet and starts at $573,990. The Seton Hall with a basement is the same size and starts at $600,990. Both have a one-car garage. The Villanova, on a slab or with a basement, is 2,295 square feet and comes with a two-car garage. Villanova units are currently unavailable.

Cowles said all the floor plans have features that broaden their appeal.

“The Rutgers is our price leader," she said, “and has expandable square-footage on the upper level, taking it from 1,958 to 2,214 square feet, and has an option for a luxury bath in the owner’s suite that includes a soaking tub.

“The Seton Hall, which is always an end unit, comes with extra windows, larger home site, and has a slightly larger owner’s bedroom and larger walk-in closet. The Seton Hall has a home office that may be converted into a bedroom with full bath. The Villanova is the largest and widest of our floor plans, with a two-car garage and a kitchen that rivals the size and layout of a single-family home, with a walk-in pantry and secondary pantry.”

Advertisement

Hicks-Johnson said she is looking forward to her new home for many reasons.

“It’s very convenient to great shopping and restaurants, our medical facility, highway access, close to Washington D.C., and has a diverse population,” she said. “It’s about new beginnings in a fresh environment with modern technology access and minimal yard maintenance.”

Schools: John Jenkins Elementary, George Hampton Middle, Gar-Field High.

Transit: Residents will have easy access to Interstate 95, Prince William Parkway, Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard. The community is about a 20-minute drive from Virginia Railway Express’s Woodbridge and Rippon stations. The Omniride EW-E bus runs on Prince William Parkway between eastern Prince William and the Manassas area.

Nearby: Hillendale Park, Dale City Farmers Market, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

Four Seasons at Virginia Crossing

14001 Madrona Lane, Woodbridge, Va. 22193

The plan calls for 104 condos and 78 villas. Base prices for condos range from $369,990 to $439,990, for Villas from $531,990 to $600,990.

Advertisement

Builder: K. Hovnanian

Features: Kitchens have an island, stainless-steel appliances, birch cabinets and granite countertops. Bathrooms have ceramic tile surrounds. There are nine-foot ceilings on the main levels.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: Condos, 2/2; villas, 2/2.5

Square-footage: Condos, 1,383 to 1,884; villas, 1,958 to 2,295

Homeowners association fee: $470 a month for the condos; $216.50 a month for the villas.

View model: Walk-in or call for appointment

Sales: Sylvia Cowles, sales consultant, 888-779-1455, scowles@khov.com

GiftOutline Gift Article