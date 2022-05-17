Retail sales pop 0.9 percent in April, a sign consumers still eager to spend

Placeholder while article actions load

Retail sales jumped 0.9 percent in April, a sign that consumers are still spending despite rising prices, according Commerce Department data released Tuesday. The broad-based increase drew on a burst of activity at car dealerships, where sales jumped 2.2 percent. Gasoline sales fell 2.7 percent as fuel prices eased from earlier highs, though they remain a whopping 37 percent higher than they were in April 2021. The Commerce Department also revised its March numbers higher, from 0.5 percent growth to 1.4 percent.

Analysts said the steady sales increases of recent months show how consumers are weathering inflationary head winds.

“The desire to spend is strong among U.S. consumers … Americans have broken the shackles of covid and aren’t going back,” said Harris Financial Group managing partner Jamie Cox, adding: “Numbers like this call into question any forecasts of a 2022 recession in the United States.”

Home Depot and Walmart, both retail bellwethers, reported mixed results. The hardware and home goods chain delivered the best first-quarter results of its history, as home improvement sales drove quarterly revenue up to $38.9 billion, a 3.8 percent increase compared with last year.

“The solid performance in the quarter is even more impressive as we were comparing against last year’s historic growth and faced a slower start to spring this year,” chief executive Tad Decker said in a news release.

Walmart saw its revenue increase by 2.4 percent to $141.6 billion for the quarter, but the company’s favored measure of profit fell nearly 0.9 percent. Its adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.30, missing Wall Street’s expectations by 18 cents, according to Refinitiv data reported by CNBC.

CEO Doug McMillon said the results reflect the “unusual” business environment as the company has worked to navigate the economy’s pandemic-inflicted swings.

Walmart found itself overstaffed as the omicron wave of coronavirus subsided in March and April, McMillon said. It had hired more workers to compensate for ocvid-related absences, but those who were on leave came back sooner than anticipated. “It just took some time in March and April to get wage costs in line with sales,” McMillon told investors.

The company also experienced an array of supply chain problems that presented unexpected costs. Container and storage expenses spiked, while fuel costs weighed on the its logistics network.

Fuel prices have since bounced back from April lows. A barrel of crude oil traded close to $115 per barrel as measured by the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. Gas prices stood at $4.52 per gallon, up more than $1.50 from a year ago, according to AAA.

“The April spending splurge is keeping the recession winds at bay for now, but for how long is the question,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWD Bonds. “Gasoline prices are going back up in May and that will likely hold back consumers from making discretionary purchases or a night out with fine-dining. Stay tuned.”

