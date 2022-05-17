While the house offered plenty of space for our family of five to grow into, we wanted it to be even more functional and elevated. Our designer, Bre Hance of InHance Interiors, helped make our dream possible. She transformed our home beyond what we could’ve imagined and tied the design, decor and furniture together to suit our family’s needs and style.
The playroom is our favorite room to enjoy together as a family. We love playing games, reading books and watching our kids learn and grow. Bre created a custom-made dollhouse that functions as a bookshelf and desk for the kids. It’s the centerpiece of the playroom. We also have “atlas” wallpaper on one side, which is a fun and unique feature of the space that also adds a pop of color. It’s just a super playful but warm room we have many happy memories in.
As parents, we need a place to relax and enjoy each other’s company that’s both elegant and practical, which is why we enjoy our sitting room. We have big, beautiful, dark green velvet chairs that tie together beautifully with my father’s painting over the fireplace. Everything about the room is elevated — from the unique light fixture to the fireplace to the wood design on the wall. Best of all is that the room opens up to the side of our yard where we have a lot of greenery and Ficus trees. It’s the perfect space to unwind after a long day.
One of the best parts of working with Bre was walking into the finished house after she topped it off with all the details. She had candles burning — and everything so perfectly set up — we will never forget that walk through. We could not believe this was our house — and where we would live. We set it up often to the way she had it on that first day and always get tons of compliments from our guests. With the help of our designer, our home truly feels like an extension of our family. We’re excited to grow and continue making memories in this space for years to come."
