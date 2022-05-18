Weak earnings, inflation fears send Dow skidding more than 700 points

Placeholder while article actions load

The major U.S. indexes plummeted 2 percent or more Wednesday, as disappointing retail earnings and fresh inflation data left investors fearful about the impact of rising costs. Shortly before noon, the Dow Jones industrial average had skidded more than 750 points, or 2.3 percent. The S&P 500 index had given up 2.5 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq had shed 3 percent.

Target’s shares slumped 25 percent after the company reported that net profit shrank 52 percent in the first quarter. The retail giant cited supply chain pressures and soaring expenses, echoing concerns voiced by rival Walmart, which on Tuesday suffered its worst day of trading in more than three decades after it reported weaker-than-expected earnings and warned that its customers were paring back amid budgetary pressures.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said that investors have been spooked as evidence mounts that consumers are cutting back while retailer costs are rising.

“Retail results clearly show that we’re moving from an era of high growth into a more constrained consumer economy,” Saunders said. “Ultimately, that squeezes the bottom line. Investors are concerned because they don’t see the issues resolving anytime soon so the growth prospects are weaker going forward.”

The shaky retail performances added to the sea of volatility investors have been navigating in 2022, including war in Ukraine and its myriad consequences, supply chain headaches, roaring inflation and the pandemic’s continuing challenges.

European markets were also lower across the board Wednesday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index slipping 1 percent after the United Kingdom reported inflation had hit a 40-year high of 9 percent.

“The one thing consumers really need — price drops — aren’t likely for many months to come,” Danni Hewson, financial analyst with AJ Bell, noted in commentary Wednesday. “Pressure has been building for businesses to protect consumers from the worst of the hikes and in some cases that has been possible, but not all businesses have the kind of cushion which will allow them to nibble away at margins.”

Cboe’s volatility index climbed nearly 7 percent Wednesday. Known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” the index is up 62 percent for the year according to MarketWatch.

The Dow is now down 12 percent for the year according to MarketWatch, while the S&P is down more than 16 percent. The Nasdaq is down a whopping 25 percent, well into a bear market.

