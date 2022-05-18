Martin Shkreli, Wall Street’s ‘Pharma Bro,’ is out of prison early

Placeholder while article actions load

Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund executive who became a symbol of Wall Street greed and excess after his company purchased a lifesaving medication and hiked its price, has been released early from prison. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shkreli left the Allenwood, Pa. minimum security prison Wednesday and is being transferred to a halfway house under the supervision of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, according to statements from his lawyer and a prison bureau spokesman.

“I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a [Bureau of Prisons] halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened,” his lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in a statement.

Images of Shkreli — one inside a vehicle and one inside a restaurant — were posted Wednesday on Twitter by Edmund Sullivan.

Brafman said he has encouraged Shkreli to make no further statements while he is in the halfway house.

Advertisement

Donald Murphy, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said Shkreli will remain in the halfway house until mid-September.

Shkreli, who gained notoriety as the “Pharma Bro” executive who raised the price of the AIDS drug Daraprim by 5,000 percent, had been serving a seven-year sentence at the low-security prison since his 2017 conviction for defrauding investors.

Prosecutors argued that he had lied to obtain investors’ money for two of his hedge funds, MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare.

“For years, Shkreli told lie after lie in order to steal his investors’ money, manipulate the stock market and enrich himself,” U.S. attorney Richard P. Donoghue said upon his conviction.

His attorneys had pleaded for a short sentence as they portrayed him as a misunderstood man suffering from depression and anxiety. They argued that he had not harmed vulnerable people, but rather that his victims were rich investors who ultimately made a healthy profit.

Advertisement

He was banned from ever working in the pharmaceutical industry again, and ordered to pay $64.6 million in wrongfully obtained profits. Vyera, the company he used to acquire Daraprim, agreed to pay as much as $40 million to settle price gouging allegations brought on by the Federal Trade Commission and seven states.

They alleged that Shkreli not only raised prices at staggering levels, but also worked to prevent generic drug companies from entering the market for Daraprim by restricting access to the quantity needed for testing, and by working to limit access to a key ingredient needed for the drug’s manufacture.

After he was imprisoned, the U.S. government sold an exclusive Wu-Tang Clan album he owned to an unnamed buyer to satisfy a debt he owed.

GiftOutline Gift Article