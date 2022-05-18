New apartments leasing at Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria

Placeholder while article actions load

By the end of 2022, Carlyle Crossing, a mixed-use development in Alexandria, Va., is anticipated to be completed with 741 apartments and more than 210,000 square feet of retail space. A Wegmans grocery store is scheduled to open May 11 and move-ins have begun at Easton, one of three apartment buildings in the community.

Stonebridge Development and Bozzuto, the developer’s leasing partner, began renting apartments in March in the 150-unit Easton building, an 11-story high-rise located at 2424 Mill Rd. in Alexandria. The other two apartment buildings at Carlyle Crossing are Dylan, which opened in 2021, and Reese, which is now leasing.

Carlyle Crossing includes a three-acre private elevated park that connects the three apartment buildings. The terrace includes two dog parks and a playground. Residents of Easton will have access to the amenities in the Dylan and Reese buildings, including a rooftop swimming pool, terraces with views of Alexandria and a TED Talk stage.

Easton’s amenities include a multistory lobby with a wine bar and library and a fountain. Other amenities include a lobby lounge, work-from-home pods, a pet spa and a fitness room. The rooftop includes a clubroom with seating areas, and an indoor-outdoor bar that opens onto a terrace with grilling stations, fireside seating, a water fountain and reflecting pool, and views of Alexandria.

Apartments in the Easton, which were designed by Hartman Design Group, average 1,049 square feet and have nine-foot-high ceilings, keyless entry, large windows and balconies. The kitchens include Caesarstone counters, tile backsplashes, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances and five-burner gas ranges. The apartments also have matte black fixtures, an in-unit washer and dryer, and floors that resemble wood.

The apartments in Easton range in size from a one-bedroom with one bathroom and 663 square feet to a three-bedroom with three bathrooms and 1,725 square feet. Rents range from $2,274 to $5,155.

More information is available at eastoncx.com.

