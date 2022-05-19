Lawmakers to grill FDA commissioner on baby formula shortage

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert M. Califf is on Capitol Hill Thursday to defend his agency’s efforts to address a nationwide shortage of baby formula and urge lawmakers to dedicate more money for food safety and inspections.

Members of Congress have been critical of FDA’s handling of a whistleblower complaint alleging problems at a Sturgis, Mich., plant that produces much of the nation’s formula. The Abbott Nutrition plant has been shuttered for more than three months after reports that infants were sickened and died from contaminated formula and an inspection turned up safety deficiencies.