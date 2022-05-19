The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Lawmakers to grill FDA commissioner on baby formula shortage

The agency has come under fire for its response to complaints at factory that makes much of the formula.

May 19, 2022 at 10:11 a.m. EDT
(Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert M. Califf is on Capitol Hill Thursday to defend his agency’s efforts to address a nationwide shortage of baby formula and urge lawmakers to dedicate more money for food safety and inspections.

Members of Congress have been critical of FDA’s handling of a whistleblower complaint alleging problems at a Sturgis, Mich., plant that produces much of the nation’s formula. The Abbott Nutrition plant has been shuttered for more than three months after reports that infants were sickened and died from contaminated formula and an inspection turned up safety deficiencies.

Baby formula factory still months away from putting product on shelves

This week, as parents reported bare shelves at their grocery stores and two children were treated at a Tennessee hospital because their parents could not find food for them, the FDA and Abbott agreed on a path to reopening the plant. But production wouldn’t be able to start for weeks.

The House hearing comes a day after President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to address the shortage of baby formula, tapping a Korean War-era law to ramp up domestic manufacturing. The Biden administration also loosened rules governing imported formula to allow foreign providers to help fill the gap.

