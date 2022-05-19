Lawmakers to grill FDA commissioner on baby formula shortage

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert M. Califf is on Capitol Hill Thursday to defend his agency’s efforts to address a nationwide shortage of baby formula and urge lawmakers to dedicate more money for food safety and inspections.
This week, as parents reported bare shelves at their grocery stores and two children were treated at a Tennessee hospital because their parents could not find food for them, the FDA and Abbott agreed on a path to reopening the plant. But production wouldn’t be able to start for weeks.
The House hearing comes a day after President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to address the shortage of baby formula, tapping a Korean War-era law to ramp up domestic manufacturing. The Biden administration also loosened rules governing imported formula to allow foreign providers to help fill the gap.