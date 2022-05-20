T.J. Oshie puts his McLean, Va., house on market for $7.5 million

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie has listed his McLean, Va., house for $7.5 million. Not to worry, the right wing and Olympic hockey standout isn’t going anywhere. He bought another house in McLean, the Washington Business Journal reported.
Oshie and his wife, Lauren, have owned the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 5,000-square-foot house since 2017 when they bought it from the original owner, Ray Ritchey, a senior executive of Boston Properties. Ritchey built the French-style home in 1996. Since moving into the house, the Oshies have updated it with the help of interior designer Marie Flanigan.
“Lauren would always show me Marie’s Instagram and the things that she loved. I’m not extremely interested in home design and things like that, but she really did a fantastic job,” Oshie told Architectural Design, which featured the home in 2020.
The three-level house, in the Langley Farms community, has a storybook feel with its stucco exterior, three gables and wood beams over the lower windows. A circular gravel driveway guides visitors to the entrance.
The entry hall leads to French doors that open to the backyard. A dining room and a living room, each with a fireplace, flank the entry hall. The kitchen was refurbished with O’Brien Harris cabinetry in oak that matches the oak beams. Iron lanterns hang over the island with its Cambria Brittannicca stone countertop. The breakfast nook has bench seating.
“I find a lot of my inspiration through Instagram,” Lauren told Architectural Digest. “I knew that I wanted everything to be very neutral and light, and I love adding texture and layering texture to add interest rather than adding a lot of color.”
The large family room, just off the kitchen, accommodated the Oshies’ three children and two dogs. The fireplace surround in that room was made and assembled by Alamo Stone near Houston. French doors open to the backyard.
The owner’s suite on the second floor has a balcony and a sitting room with a fireplace. The owner’s bathroom has Waterworks tile, a Calacatta Gold marble countertop on the vanity, a shower and a soaking tub. The three other bedrooms on this level also have en suite bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has built-in bunk beds with a slide. A large office with built-in shelving is also on this floor.
The lower level has a wet bar, a rec room with a fireplace and a fitness room.
The grounds have a heated swimming pool, a play area, and gardens with flower boxes, climbing roses and hedges. A three-car garage is attached to the house.
$7.5 million
- Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5
- Approximate square-footage: 5,000
- Lot size: 0.51 acre
- Features: The three-level house in the Langley Farms community was built in 1996 by Ray Ritchey, a senior executive of Boston Properties. The Oshies bought it in 2017. The French-style home has six fireplaces. The grounds have a heated swimming pool, a play area, and gardens with flower boxes, climbing roses and hedges. A three-car garage is attached to the house.
- Listing agent: Sherif Abdalla, Compass
