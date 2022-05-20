T.J. Oshie puts his McLean, Va., house on market for $7.5 million

Placeholder while article actions load

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie has listed his McLean, Va., house for $7.5 million. Not to worry, the right wing and Olympic hockey standout isn’t going anywhere. He bought another house in McLean, the Washington Business Journal reported. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Oshie was traded to the Capitals in 2015, after seven seasons in St. Louis. One year before, he became a household name after his shootout heroics for Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. In 2018, his two game-winning goals helped Washington win the Stanley Cup. Oshie, who signed a $46 million, eight-year contract in 2017, was voted to his first National Hockey League All-Star Game in 2020. Although injury and illness have derailed parts of his season this year, the 35-year-old Oshie had 11 goals in 44 regular-season games. He scored a team-high five goals in the postseason.

Oshie and his wife, Lauren, have owned the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 5,000-square-foot house since 2017 when they bought it from the original owner, Ray Ritchey, a senior executive of Boston Properties. Ritchey built the French-style home in 1996. Since moving into the house, the Oshies have updated it with the help of interior designer Marie Flanigan.

“Lauren would always show me Marie’s Instagram and the things that she loved. I’m not extremely interested in home design and things like that, but she really did a fantastic job,” Oshie told Architectural Design, which featured the home in 2020.

The three-level house, in the Langley Farms community, has a storybook feel with its stucco exterior, three gables and wood beams over the lower windows. A circular gravel driveway guides visitors to the entrance.

The entry hall leads to French doors that open to the backyard. A dining room and a living room, each with a fireplace, flank the entry hall. The kitchen was refurbished with O’Brien Harris cabinetry in oak that matches the oak beams. Iron lanterns hang over the island with its Cambria Brittannicca stone countertop. The breakfast nook has bench seating.

“I find a lot of my inspiration through Instagram,” Lauren told Architectural Digest. “I knew that I wanted everything to be very neutral and light, and I love adding texture and layering texture to add interest rather than adding a lot of color.”

The large family room, just off the kitchen, accommodated the Oshies’ three children and two dogs. The fireplace surround in that room was made and assembled by Alamo Stone near Houston. French doors open to the backyard.

The owner’s suite on the second floor has a balcony and a sitting room with a fireplace. The owner’s bathroom has Waterworks tile, a Calacatta Gold marble countertop on the vanity, a shower and a soaking tub. The three other bedrooms on this level also have en suite bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has built-in bunk beds with a slide. A large office with built-in shelving is also on this floor.

The lower level has a wet bar, a rec room with a fireplace and a fitness room.

The grounds have a heated swimming pool, a play area, and gardens with flower boxes, climbing roses and hedges. A three-car garage is attached to the house.

$7.5 million

Bedrooms/bathrooms : 5/5

Approximate square-footage : 5,000

Lot size : 0.51 acre

Features : The three-level house in the Langley Farms community was built in 1996 by Ray Ritchey, a senior executive of Boston Properties. The Oshies bought it in 2017. The French-style home has six fireplaces. The grounds have a heated swimming pool, a play area, and gardens with flower boxes, climbing roses and hedges. A three-car garage is attached to the house.

Listing agent: Sherif Abdalla , Compass

