Stocks stage cautious rebound after a bruising week

Wall Street got a brief reprieve Friday, with U.S. indexes opening higher, on track for some recovery but not enough to make up for the sweeping losses they endured this week in the face of soaring inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Dow Jones industrial average gained 200 points, or 0.65 percent at the open but remained on track for its ninth straight losing week. The S&P 500 popped 1 percent but remains at risk of tipping into a bear market, defined as coming down at least 20 percent from a recent peak. It is currently down more than 18 percent for the year. The Nasdaq climbed 1.1 percent, but the tech-heavy index is deep into its own bear market.

Global markets got a boost Friday from news that China had unexpectedly slashed a key interest rate as the country grapples with the fallout from strict pandemic restrictions, but fears of a growing global slowdown are still hanging over trading according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Investors are worried that corporate earnings will come under pressure, businesses will invest less money and consumers will cut back on their spending,” Mould said Friday in commentary. “Markets price in what they think will happen and increasingly investors fear recession.”

Shares of Ross Stores plummeted nearly 22 percent in morning trading after the retailer became the latest to deliver disappointing earnings results, slashing its yearly outlook and sounding the alarm about the maelstrom of challenges that are weighing on its sales and margins. Target and Walmart voiced similar concerns about soaring costs and customers cutting back earlier this week, when they both endured their worst days of trading after their earnings reports spooked investors.

“We knew fiscal 2022 would be a difficult year to predict, especially the first half when we were facing last year’s record levels of government stimulus and significant customer pent-up demand as COVID restrictions eased," Barbara Rentler, chief executive of Ross, said in a statement. "The external environment has also proven extremely challenging as the Russia-Ukraine conflict has exacerbated inflationary pressures on the consumer not seen in 40 years.”

2022 has been a relentless storm of volatility for investors, from the war in Ukraine and supply chain meltdown, to the highest inflation in decades and the pandemic’s endless complications. Cboe’s VIX, dubbed Wall Street’s “fear gauge” is up 66 percent for the year according to MarketWatch.

Gas prices hit a fresh record high Friday, with the U.S. average surpassing $4.59 a gallon, according to data tracked by AAA. Surging fuel prices represent just one of the inflationary pressure points for consumers and businesses; this time last year, the average for a gallon of gas was just $3.04.

Soaring energy prices present one of the biggest challenges for Group of Seven finance ministers at their upcoming meetings, as well as potentially deepening sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Europeans have discussed new measures to cut into Russia’s oil and gas revenue — the United States has already banned energy imports from Russia — but any such move could push prices up even further.

JPMorgan said this week that the market is pricing in a 70 percent chance of near-term recession, suggesting investors lack confidence the Fed can contain inflation without triggering a downturn. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell himself recently said the central bank should have moved faster to raise rates and has left the door open for more aggressive action.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate twice this year, including by half a percentage point on May 4, and is expected to do so five more times this year to ease inflationary pressures. Fed officials have been attempting to pace increases so as not to smother economic growth, a difficult balance to strike. If the economy cools too quickly, it could fall into a recession, generally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

Asian markets closed higher across the board, led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which surged nearly 3 percent. The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.6 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced nearly 1.3 percent.

European indexes followed suit, with Britain’s FTSE100 and Germany’s DAX climbing nearly 2 percent in midday trading. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index added 1.7 percent.

