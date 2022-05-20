Stocks continue spiral amid concerns of slowing economy

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. equities continued to spiral lower after a dismal spate of consumer-company earnings added to concerns that the economy is slowing under the weight of decades-high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 fell more than 3 percent in the five-day period for a seventh-straight week of losses, its longest streak of declines since March 2001, to close Friday at 3,901.36. It plunged as much as 2.3 percent Friday, taking it more than 20 percent below its Jan. 3 closing record, before a last-hour rally averted its falling into a bear market. The Nasdaq tumbled 3.8 percent in the week, while the Dow sank 2.9 percent.

Stocks have been under pressure since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors increasingly worried the central bank will throttle economic growth.

Those worries got some balm from data Tuesday that showed a jump in retail sales, underscoring how resilient American consumers are even as price gains sap spending power. Stocks added to gains even after Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell delivered his most hawkish remarks yet, saying the central bank will keep lifting interest rates until there is “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation is coming down.

Then reality set in. Powell’s comments, along with disappointing earnings results from big-box retailers, unraveled all the gains from Tuesday. By midday Friday, the S&P 500 was down 20 percent from its last record in January before a late-day rebound spared it from closing the session with that milestone, which is widely regarded as the start of a bear market.

Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. cited higher costs for transportation, merchandise and labor for their lower-than-expected earnings and outlook cuts, causing each stock to post its biggest one-day decline since October 1987. Walmart ended the week down 19 percent, and Target sank 29 percent.

Smaller stores weren’t spared. Quarterly results for Ross Stores Inc. failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, sending the stock down 22 percent on Friday for its largest-ever single-day plunge. Kohl’s Corp. slashed its profit and sales outlook, sending its shares down 19 percent in the week to add to the carnage for retailers.

For JPMorgan’s Clinton Warren, the profit margin story will be the one to watch going forward as inflation discourages discretionary spending among consumers.

“If companies are not able to pass on these increased costs to the consumer, which I don’t think they’re going to be, margins are going to be squeezed — which will definitely hurt” earnings, Warren said on Bloomberg Television.

The quarterly earnings season is drawing to a close, with retailers Costco Wholesale Corp., Macy’s Inc., Dollar Tree Inc., and Best Buy Co. Inc. next to release results, along with Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Nvidia Corp.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday, which should give markets some insight into the Fed’s plans for tighter monetary policy.

The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 1.073 percent and 1.522 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction four-week and eight-week bills May 26.

