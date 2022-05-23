One-bedroom condo in Chevy Chase, Md., lists for $299,900

Placeholder while article actions load

Friendship Heights and Chevy Chase, Md., neighborhoods that extend along Wisconsin Avenue NW and straddle the border of D.C. and Montgomery County, Md., are not places that come to mind when buyers are looking for affordable housing. Some of the priciest homes in the D.C. area can be found in this part of town along with high-end stores, but that doesn’t mean it’s entirely devoid of condos that match a budget capped at $400,000.

The median sales price for a home in Montgomery County was $538,500 in March, according to Bright MLS. In D.C., the median sales price was $660,000 in March. But persistent buyers can find options at lower prices in nearly every part of the region.

For example, the condo at 5500 Friendship Blvd. #1627N in the Willoughby building in Chevy Chase is priced at $299,900. Annual property taxes are $2,952. The monthly condo fee of $654 includes all gas, electricity, water, heat, air conditioning, trash services, common area maintenance, reserve funds and management fees. Garage parking is available for rent.

The Willoughby condo has security, a 24-hour reception desk, concierge services, a restaurant, library, fitness center, rooftop lounge and an outdoor swimming pool. Residents of the Willoughby can walk to the Friendship Heights Village community center, which has a library and programs such as lectures, book clubs, art exhibits and concerts, some of which are currently virtual. The condo has a free shuttle to the Friendship Heights Metro station, the community center, bus stops, shopping areas and a Whole Foods grocery store. Shops, restaurants and the Metro station also are within walking distance of the condo. Nearby Mazza Gallerie is slated for redevelopment.

The 879-square-foot condo on the 16th floor has one bedroom and one bathroom. The unit has parquet wood floors, walls of large windows with a courtyard view and an open floor plan with a combined living and dining area. The galley-style kitchen has been updated with a slate floor, black granite counter, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom.

Assigned schools include Somerset Elementary, Westland Middle and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High.

