Wall Street on track for a breather, but bear market looms

Wall Street was poised for some relief Monday, with the major U.S. indexes moving higher in morning trading after last week’s dizzying volatility. But the undercurrents of global tensions that have roiled markets for weeks shows no signs of abating. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 280 points, or 0.9 percent, in early trading, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq edged up nearly 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 remains on the precipice of a bear market — defined as falling 20 percent from a recent high — having dipped into that terrain Friday before squeaking out a last-minute recovery. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is already down more than 27 percent for the year, and the Dow is off nearly 14 percent.

Investors appear to lack confidence the Federal Reserve can tame roaring inflation without tipping the economy — which is already slowing amid a wide range of head winds — into a recession. Soaring costs are cutting into businesses’ profits and forcing households to spend more at the gas pump and grocery store, while the war in Ukraine, the coronavirus and their respective, evolving consequences weigh on the global economy.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said that he says he sees the “classic” phases of a bear market forming.

Bull markets “crack at the periphery first,” Mould noted in commentary Monday. “Trouble then filters through to core assets as confidence wanes.”

These cracks have been forming for a while now, their influence impossible to ignore in more speculative areas of the market such as cryptocurrency, Mould noted, pointing to Bitcoin’s stunning fall. The digital coin is trading below $30,000, down 36 percent year-to-date and less than half of its November peak near $67,000.

SPACs, the so-called ‘blank-check’ companies that became immensely popular in recent years — one was used to launch former president Donald Trump’s social media platform — are “performing poorly,” Mould noted, and new transactions “are getting a cool reception.”

Even pandemic-trading favorites have been pummeled by pressures: Microsoft’s shares are down 25 percent for the year, while Amazon’s are down 36 percent, Peloton’s are down 58 percent and Netflix’s are down 68 percent.

And last week, signs of genuine panic surfaced in response to disappointing earnings reports from Walmart, the nation’s largest grocer and world’s biggest retailer, and Target, another retail titan, with both companies suffering their worst days of trading in decades after raising concerns about the ways rising costs were eating into their businesses.

Another influx of earnings reports will roll in this week, including from Best Buy, Nordstrom, Macy’s and Dollar General. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum holds its annual gathering in Davos in the midst of a looming global slowdown.

Bear markets happen on a relatively regular cycle, and there have been 14 since 1945, lasting an average of 9.5 months. That is significantly shorter than bull markets, which last 2.7 years on average.

If bear markets coincide with a recession, history has shown, they deepen and lengthen. If they don’t, the outcome brightens, with losses easing and gains returning sooner.

In some sense, the market is overdue for a pullback. The last bear market ended in March 2020, early in the pandemic, and lasted only 33 days. And there has not been a sustained bear market since 2009, at the end of the global financial crisis.

Of the many threats to the emphatic growth stocks have enjoyed since the March 2020 downturn, inflation is casting the coldest shadow. Central bank experts have been warning of the rising omens of stagflation — a slowing economy combined with high inflation.

The central bank hasn’t ruled out moving more aggressively if inflation doesn’t cool considerably, and investors are worried about how that could weigh on growth.

Gas prices remained at an all-time high Monday according to data tracked by AAA, with the national average hitting $4.59 a gallon. Just last week, for the first time, the average price topped $4 in every U.S. state.

