Business

Stocks poised for a downturn as Wall Street’s wild ride continues

By
May 24, 2022 at 8:31 a.m. EDT
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 23; the three major U.S. indexes bounced back after a week of steep losses. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Placeholder while article actions load

Stocks were poised for yet another downturn Tuesday as Wall Street struggled to recover from months of relentless selling.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones industrial average were down about 200 points, or 0.6 percent, in premarket trading. S&P 500 futures dropped 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures lost about 1.6 percent.

The sell-off comes as markets remain on the precipice of a bear market, defined as a 20 percent fall from the most recent high. The S&P 500 briefly entered that terrain on Friday after leading retailers warned that inflation is eating into their profits. It bounced back Monday, advancing nearly 1.9 percent in a broad rally that also lifted the Nasdaq nearly 1.6 percent and the Dow nearly 2 percent.

Tuesday morning it was the tech sector that soured the mood, as the social media company Snap saw its stock plummet 29 percent in premarket trading. Evan Spiegel, the company’s CEO, said in a note to employees that the company will miss its revenue target for the quarter.

