Stocks poised for a downturn as Wall Street’s wild ride continues

Stocks were poised for yet another downturn Tuesday as Wall Street struggled to recover from months of relentless selling.
The sell-off comes as markets remain on the precipice of a bear market, defined as a 20 percent fall from the most recent high. The S&P 500 briefly entered that terrain on Friday after leading retailers warned that inflation is eating into their profits. It bounced back Monday, advancing nearly 1.9 percent in a broad rally that also lifted the Nasdaq nearly 1.6 percent and the Dow nearly 2 percent.
Tuesday morning it was the tech sector that soured the mood, as the social media company Snap saw its stock plummet 29 percent in premarket trading. Evan Spiegel, the company’s CEO, said in a note to employees that the company will miss its revenue target for the quarter.