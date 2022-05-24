Stocks poised for a downturn as Wall Street’s wild ride continues

Placeholder while article actions load

Futures linked to the Dow Jones industrial average were down about 200 points, or 0.6 percent, in premarket trading. S&P 500 futures dropped 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures lost about 1.6 percent.

The sell-off comes as markets remain on the precipice of a bear market, defined as a 20 percent fall from the most recent high. The S&P 500 briefly entered that terrain on Friday after leading retailers warned that inflation is eating into their profits. It bounced back Monday, advancing nearly 1.9 percent in a broad rally that also lifted the Nasdaq nearly 1.6 percent and the Dow nearly 2 percent.