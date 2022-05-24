New-home building resumes at Scotland Heights in Waldorf, Md.

Placeholder while article actions load

Derrick Oliver and his wife, Malaika, snapped up their home in Scotland Heights, a neighborhood in Waldorf, Md., in 2018, after he left his job at the Pentagon. They were drawn, he said, to the Charles County school district, for their youngest daughter, and appreciated the neighborhood’s easy access to major highways in fast-growing Southern Maryland.

Their four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family house cost $450,000 and is part of a community, just off Berry Road, where residential development began a few years ago with 78 single-family houses and 108 townhouses. But then construction stopped with most of the home sites undeveloped.

Now development of Scotland Heights has resumed. Dream Finders Homes, a nationwide development company, bought the remaining home sites and plans to build 169 townhouses and 94 single-family houses there, said Jon Adler, president of the company’s capital region division.

Recently, builders began advanced sales on townhouses ranging from about 2,000 to 2,500 square feet and single-family houses ranging from about 2,550 to more than 5,000 square feet.

Base prices range from $400,000 to $470,000 for townhouses and $570,000 to $700,000 for single-family houses, said Melanie Green Karol, director of sales and marketing for Dream Finders.

“It has what I like to call a built-in move-up market,” Adler said. “With two sizes of townhomes and three sizes of single-family homes, there are options. When a person or family outgrows the townhome, you can move up to a single-family.”

A pool and a clubhouse are planned. New homes are expected to be move-in ready in the fall.

All residences come with some high-end features at no extra cost. These include hardwood floors, flex space, gourmet kitchens with stainless-steel appliances, and luxurious owner’s suites with spa baths.

Townhouses are offered in two floor plans, and both come standard with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room (or half-bath). Buyers have a choice between three- and four-level townhouses. A fourth bedroom is an optional upgrade.

The 20-foot-wide townhouses have a two-car garage in the rear. The 24-foot-wide townhouses have a two-car garage in front.

There are seven floor plans for single-family houses, and they all include two-car garages. The number of bedrooms ranges from three to five and the number of bathrooms from two and a powder room (half-bath) to four, depending on the product purchased. All of the plans have optional kitchen and family room extensions.

Buyers have a choice of brick or stone veneer for the facade. Many of the houses will have a front porch. All of the single-family house plans include, as an option, a finished lower level, with a bedroom and full bathroom among the possible uses.

All of the townhouses and single-family houses will be Energy Star-certified. Adler said they will have “higher energy efficiency than is required by the county.” Improvements include ZIP System wall sheathing, a new approach to weatherization that increases energy efficiency as well as water resistance.

Scotland Heights is about 25 miles southeast of D.C. and roughly the same distance from the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495). Residents have easy access to Routes 301 and 210. Adler said they need cars to get around.

Waldorf has experienced dramatic growth in recent decades, from fewer than 5,000 residents in 1980 to more than 75,000, according to the 2022 World Population Review.

Oliver said his family is attached to Scotland Heights because of “its great location and the anticipation of the things that Dream Finders will build for the community.”

Schools: William A. Diggs Elementary, Theodore G. Davis Middle and North Point High.

Transit: Scotland Heights is about a half-hour drive from Metro’s Branch Avenue station, on the Green Line, in Suitland, just north of the Capital Beltway (I-495). It is about a 30- to 40-minute ride from there into D.C.

Nearby: Waldorf’s minor league baseball team, the Blue Crabs; the 13.5-mile paved Indian Head Rail Trail; the Ghost Fleet of the Potomac, a national marine sanctuary with about 200 sunken ships; St. Charles Towne Center, a shopping mall with more than 100 businesses; Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One.

Scotland Heights

10050 Selkie Lane, Waldorf, Md.

Builder: Dream Finders Homes

Features: Chef-style kitchens with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors

Bedrooms/bathrooms: townhouses, 3/2.5; single-family houses, 3 to 5/ 2.5 to 4.

Square-footage: townhouses, 2,000 to 2,500; single-family houses, 2,550/more than 5,000.

Homeowners association fee: $60 monthly

View model: Not yet available.

Sales: Melanie Green-Karol, director of sales and marketing, at 703-596-9829 or melanie.karol@dreamfindershomes.com

