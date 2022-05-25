Covid, mail room failures hindered FDA’s formula response, commissioner says

Placeholder while article actions load

The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration is expected to tell members of Congress on Wednesday that the agency’s delayed response to reports of contamination at a Michigan baby formula plant was the result of a covid-19 outbreak at the facility and a “failure in FDA’s mailroom.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As a result, the FDA did not begin its inspection until Jan. 31, more than three months after learning of the first Cronobacter infection in an infant who reportedly consumed powdered infant formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Mich., facility, FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf says in prepared remarks.

Califf will deliver the explanation at a hearing Wednesday morning before the House Energy and Commerce Committee centering on a nationwide shortage of baby formula that has left many parents scrambling to find sustenance for their infants and medically fragile children. Some children have had to be hospitalized for lack of food.

Among those scheduled to testify are officials at the FDA directly involved in food safety and executives from the nation’s three largest baby formula manufacturers — Abbott President Christopher Calamari, Gerber Vice President Scott Fitz and Reckitt President of Nutrition Robert Cleveland.

The hearing is being held amid mounting criticism of the FDA’s handling of the crisis, which largely stems from a February recall and shutdown of the Abbott production facility in Sturgis. The plant produced the majority of the country’s supply of powdered Similac and some specialty formulas.

The closure followed reports that four infants were sickened or died after consuming formula produced at the plant, and an FDA inspection turned up allegedly unsanitary conditions. But nearly four months later, the facility remains shuttered, leaving supplies severely constricted.

The Abbott facility had a troubled history, receiving 16 complaints from 2019 to 2021 about infants who became ill after drinking Abbott products.

Abbott said in a statement that the bacteria that was found in non-product-contact areas in the plant has not been linked to any known infant illnesses. Genetic sequencing on the two available samples did not match the strains found in the plant. And samples from sick infants did not match each other, meaning there was no connection between the two cases.

In a Washington Post op-ed Saturday, Robert Ford, Abbott’s chief executive, apologized for the company’s role in the crisis and pledged to provide financial support to families that incur medical bills as a result of the shortage. “We’re sorry to every family we’ve let down since our voluntary recall exacerbated our nation’s baby formula shortage,” he said.

The situation erupted into a full-blown emergency in Washington last week, as Congress passed two bills and President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act in hopes of rapidly increasing supplies. The Biden administration launched Operation Fly Formula, using Defense Department planes to transport up to 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of three hypoallergenic formulas from Zurich to Plainfield, Ind. Biden has also directed ingredient manufacturers to prioritize providing supplies to formula companies and has said there would be a crackdown on price gouging or unfair sales practices.

“We appreciate the opportunity to discuss conditions at the Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan, which led to the recall that contributed to the current supply disruptions; our infant formula supply chain monitoring and mitigation efforts; and additional tools necessary if we are to prevent, monitor, and mitigate any future infant formula supply disruptions,” Califf’s prepared remarks said.

Even as access to formula improves in many parts of the country, some lawmakers are heaping blame for the slow national response to the shortage on the FDA itself.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) has said she received a lengthy report from a former Abbott employee who registered a litany of complaints about conditions at the Sturgis plant with the FDA last October.

But the agency did not interview the whistleblower until late December, DeLauro said at a hearing in April. The FDA did not begin its inspection at the plant until Jan. 31, and the recall was not issued until Feb. 17.

“Why did the FDA not spring into action? Why did it take four months to pull this formula off store shelves?” DeLauro said at a hearing in April.

At a hearing last week, Califf told lawmakers that his agency is still investigating. He said FDA officials have been working “tirelessly” to increase supplies of baby formula nationally and that he expects the Abbott plant to be operating again in one or two weeks.

Some lawmakers and advocates have expressed frustration that the FDA was derelict in responding to reports of infant illness and slow to review the whistleblower’s claims of unsafe plant management. But they say the agency also appeared flat-footed in understanding that Abbott’s Sturgis recall and facility closure — one of the country’s largest manufacturers of formula and the biggest one to serve low-income families — would result in a national shortage that continues to endanger the lives of American infants.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s supplemental nutrition program for low-income mothers and children purchases half of the infant formula in the United States.

The FDA should have been asking how its actions might impact supply, said Jerry Mande, a senior USDA official during the Obama administration.

“Formula must be safe, absolutely,” he said. “But this is a complex issue, not only for infants, but for others who rely on specialty formula products, where shutting off supply could cause deaths, too. You must carefully balance both and the steps you’re going to take.”

