Tech and retail stocks lift markets: Dow surges more than 500 points

Wall Street posted healthy gains on Thursday as technology and retail stocks bounced back, powering the beaten-down Nasdaq index up 2.7 percent and putting more distance between the S&P 500 and a bear market. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Dow Jones industrial average surged 516.91 points, or about 1.6 percent, to close at 32,637.19. The broader S&P 500 index climbed 79.11 points or nearly 2 percent, to settle at 4,057.84. The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 305.91 points to end at 11,740.65.

Stocks are struggling to recover from a months-long downturn that analysts say is caused by surging inflation, the disruption in oil markets, and the Federal Reserve’s attempts to bring prices under control by raising interest rates. The S&P 500 is down 15 percent so far this year. Wednesday was the 100th trading day of 2022 and it chalked up the worst start to any year since 1970, according to an analysis by LPL Financial.

Thursday’s rally could signal the start of a more meaningful recovery, said LPL Financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick.

“The good news is previous bad starts have seen some nice rubber band snap backs, and 2022 could be in line to do it once again,” he said.

The stock market gains were led by tech stocks and a handful of retailers. Amazon stock was up 4 at the end of the trading day, as was Facebook parent company Meta Platforms. Macy’s shares swelled by nearly 20 percent after the company beat Wall Street’s expectations. Williams-Sonoma and Dollar Tree also posted double-digit gains.

While investors have cause to celebrate this week, they face an economic environment that sharply contrasts with the heady weeks and months last year, when stock prices shattered record after record, even as the nation struggled through the second year of the pandemic.

Economic data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the U.S. economy contracted by 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, showing a slightly larger drop than a previous estimate.

Oil prices also climbed, reflecting the continued global economic impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude oil benchmark, rose 3.5 percent to a little more than $114 per barrel by early afternoon. The national average price of gasoline stood at $4.60 per gallon, another daily record according to AAA.

While the Fed has moved to raise interest rates in the hopes of curtailing high inflation, central bankers have also cautioned that geopolitical events and lingering supply chain constraints are beyond the control of its monetary toolbox.

Thursday’s comeback on Wall Street arrives as investors have watched their portfolios slide all year, eating into their retirement accounts and 401(k)s. What was once a seen as a pandemic-era stock boon has given way to fears of a looming recession. After enjoying the bounty of record profits, fueled by unprecedented government efforts to save the economy from the worst shocks of the coronavirus pandemic, many shareholders have since fled the market or are bracing for even steeper losses.

As recently as last week the S&P 500 was on pace to enter a bear market — defined as falling 20 percent or more from a recent high — flashing a worrisome economic harbinger. But the recent uptick has pushed away those concerns, at least momentarily.

