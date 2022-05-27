Dow poised to snap 8-week losing streak

Placeholder while article actions load

Wall Street is poised to finish the week in positive territory for the first time in nearly two months, with the three major U.S. indexes all flashing green in premarket trading. Tech stocks led the gainers, sending Nasdaq up 1.5 percent shortly after Friday’s opening bell. The Dow gained 0.4 percent while the S&P 500 was up 1.1 percent.

U.S. markets have had a mostly lousy year as soaring inflation, the war in Ukraine, and raising interest rates have weighed on investor sentiment and corporate bottom lines. The Dow Jones industrial average has fallen for eight consecutive weeks, while the broader S&P 500 index and Nasdaq have declined for seven straight.

The markets have been on the upswing this week, with the S&P 500 up 4.6 percent since Monday’s open, though it remains to be seen whether that momentum will hold. The S&P 500 briefly dipped into bear market territory — defined as a 20 percent decline from the most recent high — last week as retail and tech stocks sold off in tandem.

Corporate earnings were a mixed bag Friday. Computer giant Dell Technologies saw its shares jump more than 13 percent after releasing first-quarter sales results that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

But Gap plunged 6.5 percent after the apparel company posted a decline in sales. It’s the latest of several retailers whose financial results presented troubling signs for the economy. Walmart and Target both posted disappointing results last week as the two companies felt the bite of inflation and supply chain challenges.

Oil prices have settled just above $110 per gallon, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark. Fuel prices are near record highs; the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in the U.S. stood at $4.60 per gallon Thursday, according to AAA

