Stocks snap losing streak, with solid earnings luring dip buyers

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. equities snapped a seven-week losing streak — the longest since 2001 — and rose sharply on better-than-expected retailer earnings and optimism that the Federal Reserve might pause its aggressive rate hikes in September. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 index rose 6.6 percent in the five-day period and closed Friday at 4,158, while the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 6.2 percent — both by the most since November 2020. The Nasdaq advanced 6.8 percent on the week.

The rally started Monday when President Biden said he would review Trump-era tariffs imposed on imports from China, which could lower prices for American consumers.

On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s May meeting showed a consensus for raising interest rates by half a point in its June and July meetings. Many participants judged that expediting the removal of policy accommodation would leave the committee “well positioned” later this year; that hint of a coming rate-hike pause bolstered stock prices.

Advertisement

Retail earnings also provided a boost as companies provided evidence that the American consumer was still spending. Macy’s ended the week up 29 percent after raising its profit forecast as demand for high-end goods remains elevated despite inflation. The gains were widespread, from retailers catering to more affluent clients, such as Nordstrom and Ralph Lauren, to bargain-hunter havens such as Dollar Tree topping Wall Street’s expectations.

“Maybe this ends up being that short-term bounce with some volatility to come afterward, but I do think that in general, these are still pretty good buying opportunities for long-term investors,” Sylvia Jablonski, co-founder of Defiance ETFs, said on Bloomberg Television.

Broadcom agreed to buy cloud-computing company VMware for about $61 billion, in one of the largest technology deals in history that will advance the chipmaker’s quest to become a force in corporate software.

Advertisement

Earnings season is winding down, with HP, Victoria’s Secret, Chewy, CrowdStrike and GameStop among firms reporting quarterly results this coming week.

Markets will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The Federal Reserve is set to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet on June 1. On Friday, data is expected to show the unemployment rate in May falling a bit to 3.5 percent as 325,000 jobs are added, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Tuesday. They yielded 1.134 percent and 1.548 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

GiftOutline Gift Article