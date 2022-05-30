Even in a strong seller’s market, it is important for homeowners interested in listing their homes to have an agent who can help with pricing, marketing, contract review and negotiation. All real estate is local. Some markets, or submarkets, may be stronger or weaker than others. A local real estate professional will know your target market and will give you up-to-date information on the market and the selling prices of homes in your neighborhood. Getting through the nuances of multiple offers can be stressful and confusing. Contracts can be complex. An agent can help you sift through the terms and conditions.