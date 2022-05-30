Studio in prime Adams Morgan location lists for $255,000

Placeholder while article actions load

When you want the access to nightlife, restaurants and shops that come with living in Adams Morgan but prefer a slightly quieter neighborhood vibe, you may want to consider the section closer to Kalorama Triangle east of Connecticut Avenue. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While Kalorama is known for its multimillion-dollar single-family homes, high-end rowhouses and expensive condos, there are options near it in Adams Morgan that fit the budget of a first-time home buyer or someone looking for a pied-à-terre in the city.

For example, the studio condo in the Schuyler Arms building at 1954 Columbia Rd. NW #707 is priced at $255,000. That’s well below the median sales price for a home in D.C., which was $699,000 in April, according to Bright MLS. Monthly condo fees are $321 and annual property taxes are $1,807.

The condo fee includes heat, gas, water, trash, sewer, building maintenance, management services, snow removal, insurance and reserve funds. Building amenities include a laundry room and extra storage in the lower level, concierge services and an elevator. The Schuyler Arms also has a roof deck with expansive city views and seating. The condo is pet friendly.

Built in 1927, the Schuyler Arms offers a prime location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and nightlife in Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle and Woodley Park. The building doesn’t have parking, but residents can walk to the Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro stations. A Capital Bikeshare dock is located across the street from the condo. The neighborhood has a 98 out of 100 walk score, which means the community is walkable for running errands. The transit score is 75 out of 100, and the bike score is 82 out of 100.

The 425-square-foot studio on the seventh floor has wood floors, a ceiling fan, window unit air conditioning, gas heat and gas cooking. The galley-style kitchen has white appliances including a built-in microwave, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove and refrigerator.

For more information, contact real estate agent Maxwell Rabin with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 202-669-7406.

