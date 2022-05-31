Oil prices surge, gas hits new high after E.U. cracks down on Russia

Placeholder while article actions load

Americans filling their gas tanks are again feeling the intensifying economic reverberations from the war in Ukraine. Fuel prices set a new record Tuesday after European Union countries agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil, the bloc’s most significant economic move yet to punish Russia for the invasion. As of Tuesday, the U.S. average for a gallon of gasoline stood at $4.62, according to AAA; that’s more than 50 percent higher than last year and an inflationary pressure point that can choke consumer spending and flatten economic growth.

Drivers in seven states — including Illinois, Nevada and Oregon — are paying $5 or more per gallon of gas. California motorists are shelling out more than $6.

The E.U. agreed Monday to curtail use of Russian oil within months, an effort it said would cut roughly 90 percent of oil imports to the member nations. However, the bloc made certain concessions to exempt pipeline deliveries, and several countries will get extensions or exemptions to the ban, according to E.U. officials and diplomats.

Advertisement

Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with the investment bank Raymond James, said that

Following the major announcement, prices for both the international and U.S. benchmark for oil surged, with Brent crude increasing by 2 percent and West Texas Intermediate rising 3.5 percent. Shares of ExxonMobil, Shell and Occidental Petroleum Corp. also got a lift, rising 1.7 percent, 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the broader stock market began the trading week headed lower, as investors grappled with the global economic sanctions and continue to wrestle with high inflation.

The S&P 500 fell by 36 points or 0.9 percent in morning trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped by 110 points or 0.9 percent, while the Dow gave up more than 300 points or just under 1 percent to kick off the last trading day of the month.

GiftOutline Gift Article