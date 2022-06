It is a challenging time to try to make sense of the U.S. economy, with trends from persistent inflation to soaring gas prices creating a feeling of uncertainty for many Americans. To help readers get a clearer picture of what’s happening and what could come next, The Washington Post is producing a series of animated guides exploring these important topics in a straightforward, comprehensible way.

Over the past two years, the U.S. economy has faced its biggest challenges in a generation on multiple fronts. It contracted too fast. Then it grew too quickly. This has forced millions of Americans to live through something they never have before: a period of high inflation. Here’s what caused prices to take off, and what could come next. Read the story.