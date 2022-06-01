Job openings in April remain near record highs, U.S. employers report

Placeholder while article actions load

Job openings remain near record highs with 11.4 million job openings, as the tight labor market continues to be a bright spot for the U.S. economy. Some 4.4 million Americans quit or changed jobs in April, according to a report released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, using their leverage in a labor economy where job openings continue to outnumber job seekers by close to two-to-one.

Employers reported hiring 6.6 million people in April. Layoffs, meanwhile, fell to an all-time low of 1.2 million, as businesses sought to keep the workers they did have.

“The labor market remains strong even though things are cooling off a bit,” said Nick Bunker, an economist at the jobs site Indeed. “We’re still very much in a worker’s and job-seeker’s market.”

The latest figures come as the U.S. job market notches month after month of solid growth. U.S. employers added 428,000 jobs in April — the 12th consecutive month of at least 400,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate is at a pandemic low of 3.6 percent.

In all, the labor market has added more than 6.5 million jobs in the past year and is on pace to return to pre-pandemic levels this summer. That brisk growth has empowered millions of workers to leave dissatisfying jobs.

Abigail Josephine worked at an animal hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., for less than a month before quitting her veterinary technician job in April. The tight labor market, combined with a stressful work environment made the decision relatively easy, she said. The 20-year-old applied for several other positions but finally put in her notice even without another offer.

“At first I was unsure about quitting,” Josephine said. “But I came home crying, and my husband told me that no job was worth my mental health like that.”

