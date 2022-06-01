More renters looking to relocate now than before pandemic, report says

Placeholder while article actions load

Renters searched for their next home in other metro areas at higher rates during the first quarter of 2022 than before the pandemic, according to a quarterly report by Apartment List, a rental housing platform. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The “Renter Migration Report” found that 40 percent of renters were looking for a home in a new metro area, while 27 percent were searching for a home in a new state, according to the report.

The national median rent increase of 16 percent during the first quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2021 may be one reason renters were seeking to relocate. Remote work options and lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic also continue to affect the housing market.

In the D.C. area, 43 percent of apartment hunters were looking for homes outside the metro area, with Baltimore, Philadelphia and Richmond the most popular destinations.

Among renters searching for apartments in the D.C. metro area, 37 percent are from out of town. Metro areas with the most renters looking at D.C.-area apartments include Baltimore, New York and Boston.

Apartment List looks at both inbound searches — people looking in a metro area from out of town — and outbound searches, which are people looking to move away from their current location. Some cities, primarily tech hubs with relatively high-paying jobs, were “revolving door” cities with about the same number of people looking to move in and out. Those cities include San Jose, Raleigh, Denver, Austin and Nashville.

The 10 cities with the highest percentage of renters looking to leave the area include:

1. Charlotte

2. San Jose

3. Raleigh

4. Orlando

5. Baltimore

6. Denver

7. Austin

8. Buffalo

9. Nashville

10. Oklahoma City

The 10 cities with the highest percentage of renters looking to move there from out-of-town locations include:

1. San Jose

2. Raleigh

3. New Orleans

4. Nashville

5. Richmond

6. San Antonio

7. Austin

8. Jacksonville, Fla.

9. Denver

10. Tampa

